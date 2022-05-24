Young Junior Rugby League Round 4 | Photos

Young Junior Rugby League Football Club are on to round four of their Town Comp and Group 9 competitions with reports that players and teams are getting better and better every week.
Read below to see how each team performed over the past week.
Under 7s
Advertisement
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer): The Panthers defended really well again this week. All the boys working really well as a team and never giving up on a play. They also scored some really good tries. Tries were scored by Ragar Bloor with 3, Kobie Ginn and Lewis Palmer with 2 each and Angus Berry scoring 1.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan): All the team had a great game with all the boys having some great runs. Ashton, Isaac and Charlie showed a great defence with getting heaps of tags. Try scorers were Isaac with 3, Charlie with 2 and Ashton, Ollie and Lyle all scoring a try each. Man of the match went to Isaac.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable): Last Friday night the Broncos played the Panthers. It was a tough game for the Broncos with the Panthers defence too good. Try scorers for the Broncos were Finn Aiken, Joey Morris, Jack, Lachlan McCallum, Spencer Hardman. Player of the match went to Lachlan McCallum for his outstanding teamwork, great defence and scoring a great try.
EELS (Megan Holt): The Delta Eels took the field on Friday night with could only be described as a freezing winter breeze at their backs. All players played with fun filled enthusiasm. Nixon McInerney showed some great hands at dummy half and Harry Allen showed improvement in his forward running game this week. Alex Holt was dominant in attack using his fabulous sides step which rewarded him with five tries. Tries were achieved by Alex Holt 5 and Charlie Shipp 1. Man of the match was awarded to Alex Holt for great speed in attack.
Under 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright): No match report submitted.
STORM (Codie Freeman): The boys played awesome tonight. They're really starting to get together. Try scorers were Henry with 4 and Tom, Xander and Memphis each scoring 1 try each. Player of the match was awarded to Memphis Perkins for showing his tackling skills.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault): No match report submitted
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford): The team are showing great improvement with each week, putting into practice the skills and drills that they are learning at training. Whilst they did not come away with a win, they team are getting in and having fun.
Under 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods): Dragons first win of the season. An outstanding display of teamwork with huge determination and effort, resulted with confidence growing among the team. Try scorers were William Woods with 2 and Eli Terry and Bentley Quinn 1 try each. Player of the match was awarded to Charlie Gardiner.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown): Roosters played Bulldogs this week in a great competitive try for try game. Roosters coming away with a win scoring 8 tries to 6. Was a good night of footy in the cold weather, the boys played short this week but did really well. You can see the improvement each week. Try scorers were Hunter Brown, 2x Jack Hunt and Zander Ashton and 3x Jimmy Smith. Man of the match was Zander Ashton. Well done boys!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery): Good game of footy tonight in much colder conditions against the dragons. After a good training session during the week, lots of teamwork and effort were shown by the team supporting one another across the park in both attack and defence. Our players are showing good signs of improvement after only 4 rounds of football, and they are all having lots of fun on the field. Our try scorer's tonight were Angus Davis with 1 and Lucas Wood with 1 and our player of the match being awarded to Ryan Jewitt.
BULLDOGS (Greg Anderson): The team put in a solid effort tonight and gave it everything they had and whilst they did not come away with a win, you can really see them working as a team and starting to improve. Man of the match awarded to Leo Holt.
Under 10s
Panthers 30 v Bulldogs 12 - Tries scored by Chloe Buck x3, Indianna Brown and Primrose Bloor x2, Pippa Smith x1. Picker chicks were Izzabelle and Primrose Bloor.
Rabbitohs 8 v Tigers 24 - Tries scored by Kaily Meers x4, Piper Cullen, Jayda Holt, Ayla Terry and Kathleen Hunt x1 each. Picker chicks were Piper Cullen, Addison Brown and Kathleen Hunt.
Advertisement
Under 12s
Panthers 8 v Bulldogs 8 - Tries scored by Rilee Coddington x2 and Abagaile Roberts and Molly Brien x1 each. Picker chick data was not provided.
Rabbitohs 16 v Tigers 4 - Tries scored by Chloe, Klara Booth, Georgia Wheeler, Ella Eastwood and Sophie. Picker chick was Phoebe Reynolds.
Under 14s
Panthers 20 v Bulldogs 0 - Tries scored by Evie Stinson x2, Sienna Wheeler, Chloe Laybutt and Alice Dymock x1 each. Picker chicks were Huntah McCann and Chloe Laybutt.
Rabbitohs 8 v Tigers 12 - Tries scored by Catelyn Norman, Emily Buck, Edie Stanger, Lily Brian and Izzy Messa. Picker chick data was not provided.
Advertisement
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach)
Another win for the U11s coming away 38 to 6 against Wagga Roos Red.
The team put in the effort against a hard-hitting team and kept them off the line on many occasions.
They worked hard as a team, moving up off the line together and showing outstanding communication skills with one another throughout the game.
Try scorers were Braith Anderson with an outstanding 5 and Lucas Wood and Zander Ashton each crossing the line for a try each
Conversions were made by Braith Anderson, Jack Hunt, Eli Terry and William Woods
Advertisement
The boys were putting into practise the skills and knowledge learnt at training each week.
Player of the match was awarded to William Woods
UNDER 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach)
The Under 13s Pickers continued on the winning start to the season with a scrappy win against the Wagga Kangaroos 32-6.
The forwards all standing tall with great hit up's and solid defence which let the back use their speed and agility to do the finishing touches with some great hole running by Oz McCann who scored a double.
Big Keithy (Nic Bailey) continued his great start to the year with a man of the match effort.
Advertisement
UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach)
Saturday's round 4 encounter was another tough home game for the Under 14s Cherrypickers.
The game was a very tough, free flowing affair against Wagga Kangaroos and the boys were very brave as we have come to expect but we just couldn't find the calm head or polish we needed to get the victory going down 18-16.
The Under 14s opened the scoring with another great dummy half effort.
The game was a back-and-forth affair with Roos taking the lead and leading from then on and a brilliant long range solo effort in the corner with time winding down dragged us back to 18-16.
Unfortunately, in the dying moments this week the Cherrypickers were unable to muster another miracle and although outscoring our opponents 4 tries to 3 we experienced our first loss for the season.
Advertisement
Injuries and illness have been starting to take their toll with us being unable to field the same side twice this season and we haven't had a full side of 14s yet this season and I have to mention the great help we are getting from our Under 13s who are playing up and helping us out.
They're playing key roles in our side and playing great football.
All are contributing substantially during our games, and we are very grateful they are willing to help us out.
Try scorers were Jarryd Foster with a double and Harry Coddington and Jesse Thorp with 1 each.
Unfortunately, in tough windy conditions and tries scored out wide no conversions were successful.
UNDER 15s - Peter Butcher (Coach)
Advertisement
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 42 v Wagga Kangaroos 0.
Recorded try scorers were Caleb Schiller x2, Nicholas Canellis, Lachlan Bailey, William Lamb and Quade Bloor each with 1 and x2 tries details not available
Conversions were recorded as Marcus Ashton x1 and x4 details not available.
UNDER 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
Under 12s league tag played a great game on Saturday managing to come away with a win after being down 10-0.
Defence in the second half was outstanding, all the girls played the whole field in the second half.
Advertisement
The final score being 18-14 with try scorers being Malaya Anesbury with 3 and Rilee Coddington with 1 who also made a successful conversion.
UNDER 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
The 14s girls were outclassed on Saturday, after a disappointing first half the girls found a little fight from within to hold the Roos out more often than not in the second half.
We will pick ourselves back up and roll into next week
UNDER 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 18 v Wagga Kangaroos 4
Advertisement
Recorded try scorers were Anna Harden x3 and Olivia Wark x1
Conversion was not recorded
Photos are courtesy of Donna Dal Molin from 6 Again Sports Photography.
Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 28th another away game against Junee with the U15 boys taking on Albury at Wagga.
The U10 and U13's will have a bye this weekend as unfortunately Junee do not field a team in these age groups.
Be sure to jump onto Facebook and like and follow the Young Junior Rugby League page to stay up to date with all of the latest information and events going on with the club.
Advertisement
Go to www.facebook.com/YoungJRL and don't forget to hit the three buttons to make sure you get all the notifications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.