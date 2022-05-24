Young Junior Rugby League Round 4 | Photos

TIGERS (Robbie McCleery): Good game of footy tonight in much colder conditions against the dragons. After a good training session during the week, lots of teamwork and effort were shown by the team supporting one another across the park in both attack and defence. Our players are showing good signs of improvement after only 4 rounds of football, and they are all having lots of fun on the field. Our try scorer's tonight were Angus Davis with 1 and Lucas Wood with 1 and our player of the match being awarded to Ryan Jewitt.