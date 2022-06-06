Coming up in Young and district

Young and Region Farmers Market
Saturday
Every first, third and fifth Saturday at Anderson Park in Young until noon for most of the year. Plants and fresh fruit in season - lots of other produce and hand made goods to choose from - something for everyone. The Young Lions Club and other local organisations operate a barbecue at the market offering tea, coffee, sausage sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls or the like. It can vary from month to month but there always something homely on offer.
Uniting Church Markets
Saturday June 11
You'll find a variety of goods, and great morning tea, at the Uniting Church Markets held in Young on the second Saturday of each month. Baked goods, plants, books, jewellery, craft items.
Wombat Swap Meet
Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12
Wombat Swapmeet is held annually on the long weekend in June and is run by the Wombat Hotel Social Group, with all money raised going to local community projects and charities. The Show 'N' Shine will be held on Saturday from 10am. The canteen opens both days from 7am and coffee carts onsite.
Stars of Young
Friday, July 1 to Saturday, July 2
A group of high-profile locals comes together in a dance-style competition to raise money for Cancer Council NSW once a year. Each local star is paired up with a local dance teacher to learn a style of dance in preparation for a gala evening event. More details for the 2022 Star of Young Dance For Cancer to come. Phone: 69372600.
Young Historical Museum, formerly known as Lambing Flat Folk Museum
Campbell Street, Young
Young Historical Society members, operators of the Lambing Flat Folk Museum, have announced that the Museum has been renamed the Young Historical Museum and, after closure for some months for an upgrade, re-opened on March 12, 2022. The Museum has reopened with an exciting new look and extended and new displays.
"Fields of Green and Gold" Lunch in the Canola
September 17
The Rustic Maze and Country Garden are hosting a lunch in stunning canola this year. This event will have a cap of 120 people and more details will be announced later in the year.
Young Rugby League Masters Cup 2022
October 15 - October 16, 2022
Veteran rugby league players from across NSW are invited to take part in the long running Young Rugby League Masters Tournament.In the wake of a very successful over 35's Veterans Rugby League Tournament at Cullen Oval in March, another event is planned for October at Young. Hosted by the Cherryactrics.
