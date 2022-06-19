Monteagle pacer spoils the Cowra Cup party for Turnbull family

Young's David and Blake Micaleff combined with So Much Bettor to spoil the party for the Turnbull family in Sunday's 2022 Tri Tech Cowra Cup.
The Turnbull's went into the Cowra feature with five starters, with family patriarch Steve Turnbull aiming for his 4000th career win after Baxter Red's win earlier in the day.
On the line So Much Bettor had just over two metres to spare from Smooth Overarm (Amanda Turnbull $3.30) with Mach Daddy (Mitch Turnbull) a further neck away in third place
It proved a frustrating day for Steve Turnbull who had an earlier attempt to reach the 4000th milestone with second and third placed Drive the Beach and The Rainbow Beach thwarted by the Ian and Taylah Osmond trained and driven Six Again in the TAB Long May We Play Pace.
In the Cowra Tri Tech Cup 2160 metres Turnbull was represented by third and fourth placed Mach Daddy (Mitch Turnbull) and Myra Dawn (Blake Medlyn) as well as Saint Emillion (John O'Shea( and Cassius Deck (Nathan Turnbull) which both finished at the tail of the field.
Owned by the Schiller family at Young Sunday's Cowra victory was win 14 in a 98 start career for So Much Bettor's ($13).
Along the way the seven year-old son of Bettors Delight and Hannah's Delight has picked up 26 minor placings and just over $97,000 in prizemoney.
"It's a good little race and some good horses have won it," trainer David Micaleff said after his pacer's win.
Starting its career with the Quinlan stable So Much Bettor has also spent time with its owners the Schillers, the Cross and Butler stables before making its way to the MIcaleff's last year.
"He has been an absolute pleasure to have around the stables," Micaleff said.
"He ran fourth in a Young Cup and a few other cups, he's ran third and fourth in some real nice races but to win a Cowra Cup is a real thrill.
"For Blake, I know this is one of his favourite horses, to win this for the Schillers with such a wonderful horse is great.
"Everyone was hoping Steve (Turnbull) could win the race but I thought if we could win it, I'd really like to, I'm sure Steve will get his 4000," Micaleff said.
Driver Blake Micaleff described the winner as "honest as the day is long".
"He always gives his all, you don't find many horses like this one."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
