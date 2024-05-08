The Young Witness
The Young Witness' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

ISIS bride from Young enters a guilty plea

Updated May 8 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ISIS bride from Young enters a guilty plea
ISIS bride from Young enters a guilty plea

A 32-year-old woman from Young, who was arrested by the Australian Federal Police after returning from Syria in 2022, has entered a guilty plea in Goulburn Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.