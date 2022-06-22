The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Powderly vows to stay involved in sports

Updated June 22 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Powderly (centre) has vowed to continue to stay involved in rugby league and harness racing. Photo: Young Cherrypickers RLFC.

Young Cherrypickers Rugby League president Josh Powderly has told Group9rl.com.au that he will continue to be involved in the sport despite suffering a debilitating injury earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.