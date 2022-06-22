Powderly vows to stay involved in sports

Young Cherrypickers Rugby League president Josh Powderly has told Group9rl.com.au that he will continue to be involved in the sport despite suffering a debilitating injury earlier in the year.
Having played for the Pickers and then going on to coach the side prior to becoming the Club president Powderly told the Group 9 website that for him the most important thing is to see his children grow up.
Advertisement
"Things may be a little slower and I will have to approach things differently, but I still get to watch my kids grow up with my wife and enjoy the company of all my friends," he said.
Powderly told the website about the work accident that has left him in a wheelchair.
"The job we were on was the simplest of jobs, but unfortunately part of the roof I was on gave way under me and I fell through to the ground below, breaking 12 ribs and my back, in turn damaging my spinal cord," Powderly said.
"At the time I thought the worst, not being able to move or breathe properly. I remember telling my staff to tell my wife and kids that I love them dearly.
"After that everything happened quickly; the ambulance had me at the footy oval in Tumbarumba waiting for the chopper and I was then moved to the Royal North Shore Hospital Spinal Unit for surgery."
Josh told the publication that when he woke up after the surgery he was given the news that he would not walk again.
"I was shattered," Powderly said.
"The following couple of months was full of all sorts of emotions, but I started to improve and still continue too. It has really turned my life upside down."
According to Powderly his family's support has allowed him to get through the tragic news.
"The one constant throughout is my wife Chloe. She has been absolutely amazing, along with my kids," he said.
"My stepbrother Mark and his wife Melissa have travelled to Sydney most weekends to visit.
"I explained to my kids that I'm still the same old dad, just the legs aren't working and to get on with the same things they normally do and I'll be ok."
As for Josh's involvement in not only the Rugby League community by the local Harness Racing community as well...
"I'll still be heavily involved in rugby league and still train harness racing horses, albeit a little differently," he told the website.
"My injury has improved significantly, but it's a long road to recovery. I'm very hopeful, but time will tell."
Since his accident there has been a lot of support for Josh, Chloe and the family with local sporting groups, organisations and others being there for the family and helping with raising money.
"The support we have received through raffles, donations, calls, messages and more has been overwhelming and we are truly grateful to so many people, associations and businesses," Powderly said.
Advertisement
"I could not possibly name everyone without fear of forgetting some. What I know is we could not have managed without all the generosity and support by thousands of individuals, associations and businesses."
Group 9 has said that it will also show its support for the Powderly's by raising money over the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.