The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Local artist calls on others to enter competition

Updated June 27 2022 - 12:18am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former winner of the iCare Shine Arts Prize Alison Packwood from Young is calling on her local fellow artists to enter the annual art competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.