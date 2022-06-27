NRL star and former student vists YNPS

A rookie NRL player and former student of Young North Public School stopped by to visit with students last week.
Raiders winger James Schiller stopped by his old primary school last Wednesday giving local students the opportunity to meet the former local.
"He visited each and every classroom and signed hundreds of autographs," Young North Public School teacher Scott Druett said.
"Not just a great footballer but also a wonderful ambassador for the Raiders and NRL."
On top of having the special guest the kindergarten students also managed to entertain to Raiders player.
"Some of the Kindy students even got to read him the stories they wrote about him," Scott said.
The 20-year-old has made five appearances for the Canberra side so far this year, however, Schiller will be out for a while after sustaining a broken collarbone in the Raiders 20-18 clash against Newcastle on June 19.
"Thanks James and we hope the shoulder is better in no time," Scott said.
