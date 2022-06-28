The Young Witness
Subscriber

Freeman injury worry for Cherrypickers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nayah Freeman injured his ankle in the opening minute of Young's reserve grade clash on Sunday.

A chance to keep up his match fitness may prove costly for Nayah Freeman.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.