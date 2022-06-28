The Young Witness

Local volunteers thanked for their service

Updated June 28 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:25pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has thanked more than 150 members of the NSW Rural Fire Service from the Riverina District and presented them with medals.

