Local volunteers thanked for their service

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has thanked more than 150 members of the NSW Rural Fire Service from the Riverina District and presented them with medals.
Ms Cooke presented the members with National Emergency Medals for going above and beyond with their efforts during the devastating bushfire season between 2019 and 2022.
As the Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Ms Cooke joined Rural Fire Service (RFS) Assistant Commissioner Mathew Smith to present the medals to volunteers, as well as a Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation to the Region South Strike Team, at a ceremony in Wagga on Tuesday night.
"Hundreds of volunteer firies from across the Riverina District played an integral part in the firefighting response during the Black Summer bush fires, responding to major incidents such as the Dunns Road and Currowan fires," Ms Cooke said.
"The National Emergency Medal is awarded to those who render sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies, so it's a real credit to local Brigades that 151 members have been awarded this honour today."
Ms Cooke shared the community's gratitude to the NSW RFS during the presentation.
"These men and women remain on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect their communities from a range of risks and hazards, and we should be extremely proud of their ongoing contribution to making NSW safer and stronger," Ms Cooke said.
Assistant Commissioner Smith congratulated the Region South Strike Team who were dispatched to assist with firefighting efforts across the State during the 2019-20 season.
"The Commissioner's Commendation recognises service or outstanding actions in relation to fire service duties, administrative leadership, or exemplary performance of a specific project or task," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"The members of the Strike Team are worthy recipients of this following their efforts to protect each other as their trucks were overrun by flames during the Currowan fire in the Shoalhaven region.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to continue to sacrifice their time to save lives and property."
