Young Junior Rugby League Round 8 | Photos

Under 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer)
Panthers played the Eels with both sides playing really well, with the Panthers defence in the first half contributing to the win.
Lewis Palmer scored six tries, Angus Berry with three and Muhammad Roumieh with two.
Player of the match was awarded to Muhammad Roumieh for his awesome defence and achieving tries
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan)
All the boys had a great game, although just getting pipped at the post with a couple of late tries from the Broncos.
Try scorers' tonight were Ashton and Jack, who both crossed the line for two each
Player of the match was awarded to Jack
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable)
Last Friday night the U7s Broncos played the sharks in an enjoyable match with both teams making great tackles and runs.
The Bronco's defence was too good with the broncos coming away with the win.
Broncos tries were scored by Lachlan 2, Joey 2 and Finn. Player of the match went to Jett and Zeke.
Jett made awesome runs and big tackles and Zeke had his best game in the Bronco's jersey being involved and making outstanding runs.
EELS (Megan Holt)
A small team of five enthusiastic Eels played on Friday night with many players out through illness. It was a close and competitive game against the Panthers with many tries scored from both teams.
Showing great speed and skills all over the field was Charlie Shipp and Tyree Christian.
Lettie Holmes did a wonderful job at dummy half this week, delivering accurate passes to the boys running onto the ball.
Harry Allen played a great half, running into some tough defence by the Panthers.
Tries - Tyree Christian 4, Alex Holt 2, Charlie Shipp 2
Man of the match was Tyree Christian.
Under 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright)
No match report submitted
STORM (Codie Freeman)
What a game played by both teams. Both played really well and tough
Try scorers were Seth Johnson, Vinnie Wark, Memphis Perkins, and Henry Aiken
Player of the match was awarded to Jamaine Christian
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault)
No match report submitted
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford)
No match report submitted
Under 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods)
A hard-fought loss for the Dragons after weeks of improvement.
The boys worked hard together which should see them continue to improve.
Try scorers for the night were Toby Edwards, Bentley Quinn and Joe Nichols
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown)
This week, Roosters took on the Dragons which saw the boys come out with a win 6 tries to 3.
Crossing the try line this week was Jack, Deon, Jimmy, and Zander. Hunter scoring a double!
Great ball work this week sharing it around the team. Man of the match went to Hamish Blythe-Newham.
Well done, Roosters!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery)
No match report submitted
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland)
The Bulldogs team had an awesome game this week, playing well as a team with some awesome defence and ball work which resulted in them coming away with a win against the tigers.
In the first half, first receiver was Cody Morris who was support by Leo Holt in dummy half.
Boys had a great first half with first try being scored by Cody Morris. Braith Anderson scored the second try then Leo holt with his first try. Cody Morris scored his second try then Leo Holt scored his second try and Braith Anderson scoring his second try.
At half time the score was 6-2 in favour of the Bulldogs.
In the second half, first receiver was Jesse Gault who was supported by Marcus Sutherland in dummy half
Leo Holt scored the first try in the second half. Then Braith Anderson scoring a try. Boys had great defence and passing of the ball. Leo Holt scored again. Marcus Sutherland scored a try and Braith Anderson scoring the last try for the game.
Final score 11 tries to 4 tries.
Boys did really well tonight, and we look forward to seeing you all at training next week.
Well done to both teams on a great game.
Man of the Match- Marcus Sutherland.
Under 10s
Panthers 16 v Rabbitohs 4
Try scorers were Indianna Brown, Zoe Caldwell, Myami Robinson, and Lilia Richens
Bulldogs 16 v Tigers 8
Try scorers were Macey Levett, Chloe Buck, Ava Norman, Scarlett Woods and Jayda Holt
Under 12s
Panthers 0 v Rabbitohs 20
Try scorers were Georgia Wheeler and Sophia Turner
Bulldogs 16 v Tigers 20
Try scorers were Sierra Henderson, Stephanie Manchester, Lylah Bruce, Julia, Sophia Minehan, Emma Karsten and Malayah Anesbury
Under 14s
Panthers 12 v Rabbitohs 16
Try scorers were Alice Dymick, Evie Stinson, Mia Davidson and Izabella Mesa.
Bulldogs 0 v Tigers 20
Try scorers were Charlie Flannery, Malayah Anesbury and Emily Buck.
Under 6s - Geoff Palmer (Coach)
A great game of footy from the Under 6's with the final score of the day being 52 points to Cherrypickers to Tumut 24.
Lewis Palmer scored 9 tries who was supported by Jett who scored 3 and Spencer who crossed the line for 1 try.
All the boys tackled really well with Isaac Hunt taking out player of the match for his perseverance and determination in making tackles and chasing the ball.
Under 7s - Ben Callaghan (Coach)
The boys played two outstanding games of footy against Tumut Blues.
In the first game, the boys had a great game coming away with a win on the back of some great defence.
Try scorers were Joey with four, Tyree with three, Ashton with two and Lachlan and Finn each scoring one try each.
Player of the match was awarded to Joe Price.
In the second game, all the boys played really well again.
It was a lot more physical game this one with some hard tackles and run from both teams.
Try scorers were Joey with another 4 and Ashton and Tyree each scoring one try each.
Player of the match was awarded to Joey Spring and Ashton Callaghan
Under 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
Under 8s had a terrific game playing against a strong and physical Tumut side.
Young provided some tough defence and proved to be better in attacking coming away clear winners on the day.
Unfortunately, the actual score was not recorded.
Vinny Wark was awarded player of the match
Under 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach)
What an absolutely lovely day we had to host Tumut with all teams were fired up for a great day of footy.
The U9s Cherrypickers came away with a 46-6 win.
U9's did us proud with quite a lot of great tackles that came from, Johnny Spring, Gus Smith, Memphis, Ollie, and Jamaine Christian.
Our boys did us proud with an awesome win, with tries from Gus, Henry, Memphis, Ollie and Eddie all scoring one try each, Jamaine with two tries an outstanding hat trick from Tom.
Awesome goal kicking came from Clayton, Jamaine, Nixon, Johnny and Gus, and a proud acknowledgement to Ebony for giving her best and having a go at goal kicking.
Player of the match went to Jamaine for his outstanding defence, work in attack and always being involved in the game.
Under 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
Saturday saw a highly anticipated game for the Under 10s playing against Tumut, who are the only team to have win against them in the past four years.
Tumut started off strong and were a big physical side ensuring Young were always on their game. Young proved themselves in both attack and defence and came away clear winners 42-20.
Angus Davis was awarded player of the match in response to his continuous effort and pulling off one of the biggest tackles this year.
Under 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach)
The boys had a tough game against Tumut with the opposing team going out hard from the beginning.
The team worked together to force the ball back and into the opposing end and making use of the field.
Try scorers were Braith Anderson with three and Hunter Brown and Jimmy Smith each with one each.
Conversions were made by Oliver Orr, Eli Terry, Braith Anderson, William Woods and Ryan Jewitt.
Final score for the game was a close one being 8 points the difference, but with the Cherrypickers taking out the win 30-22
Under 12s Michael Sutherland (Coach)
The boys played at home today against Tumut and had some great defence.
In the first half, first receiver was Cayden Cross who was supported by Will Gibson dummy half
First try was scored by Cayden Cross and unsuccessful conversion by Cayden Cross.
2nd try was scored by Cayden Cross and successfully converted by Aidan Mesa.
Half time score was 10-6 pickers way.
In the second half, first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland who was supported by Will Butcher in dummy half
Zavier Weston-Pritchard scored a try and successfully converted by Lincoln Sutherland.
The full-time score 16-10
Well done to the Pickers on a win today.
We look forward to seeing you all at training.
Man of the Match was awarded to Cayden Cross
Under 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach)
The YES Embroidery and Terry Bros 13's continued on their winning way with a 30-6 win over Tumut.
Defence was again the key to the victory led by Harry Coddington's man of the match effort.
Also, the crowd favourite try by big Gussy Forbutt running the length of the field to score an amazing solo effort.
Under 14s - Ben Mott (Coach)
Saturday's round 8 encounter was an entertaining high scoring match for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers.
The game was a thrilling one against a much-improved Tumut Blues who came to play and had the better of the play for most of the game and only some desperate attacking play from the Picker in the last 10 minutes overcome them to the tune of 30-28.
The Tumut Blues got off to a good start with the first try before it was back and forward try scoring wise with Young having some injuries earlier and having to make changes with the disruptions rattling the Pickers for a while, but we kept working and kept ourselves in the game.
3 tries in the last 10 minutes and a brilliant sideline conversion gave the Pickers a hard fought. Although the Pickers were nowhere near where we want to be the boys managed to record a remarkable come from behind victory at the death.
I cannot thank and praise the Under 13 boys playing up for the Pickers on the wonderful efforts they are putting in for our side and the difference they are making for us during their game time.
Try scorers were Jarrell Brooks with 2, Jarryd Foster, Harry Coddington, Jesse Thorp, and Braydon Morgan with 1 each. Jack Woods converted 3.
The Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s look forward to another tough game at home next Saturday against Harden Boorowa.
Under 15s - Peter Butcher & Beau Elsley (Coach)
On Saturday the boys travelled to Batlow to take on the large Tumba/Batlow team in what we knew would be a physical game.
Coaches challenges the boys to play a tough brand of football through the middle and match the Tumba team.
The boys responded to the challenge and started the game well with numbers in tackles and running hard through the middle in attack.
A great kicking game continued to turn the big Tumba-Batlow boys around, constantly having to run the ball out of their end and causing them to tire.
Young eventually ran out convincing winners 40-10, however the final score did not really reflect the hard-fought contest.
Tries went to Riley Butcher, Elijah Reilly (2), Caleb Schiller, Hardy Glover, Drew Edwards, and Lucas Maloney (2)
Jesse Jewitt kicked 4 conversions.
Riley Butcher was named man of the match
8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach)
The girls had a great weekend playing two games.
The try scorers were Ayla, Sophie, Mackenzie, Skye, Pippa and Hiba.
They player of the game went to Ayla for the first game and Brittany in the second game
10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach)
We had two tough games with quite a few away.
The games picker chicks were Lilia Richens with a great performance in defence and Stella Gibson who did a great job in both defence and organising the team.
12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
The U12's tag had an exciting game against Tumut on the weekend.
We knew it was going to be a tough game after losing quite convincingly to them in the first round of the season, having 6 regular players out for the game, and not subs, the girls ran well with the ball and their defence was outstanding.
We managed to come away with a 18-16 win!
Thank you to Amelia McRae and Sarah Webber for helping the team field a side
Player of the match was awarded to Phoebe Reynolds
14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
Unfortunately, the Under 14LT girls didn't have a game on the weekend with a last-minute forfeit from Tumut due to minimal numbers.
16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 18 v Tumut Minor League 0
Recorded try scorer was recorded as Elizabeth Sinclair and Shatika Downey. Details were not recorded in the system for two tries and one conversion
Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 2nd July for another home round at Keith Cullen Oval against Harden/Boorowa with the U15 boys also at home against Wagga Brothers
