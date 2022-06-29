One year on and look at them now | Photos

Just a little over 12 months ago Young Hospital Maternity unit experienced a very busy few days with the birth of six little boys and one baby girl in a very short time frame.
In the blink of an eye these babies have all just celebrated their first birthday.
The adventurous little team of Mums and Bubs meet for regular catchups and have supported each other through the past 12 months as they all learn to adjust their lives and tackle the challenges of becoming parents for the first time.
They are all doing an amazing job, and these little people are all thriving and very busy.
Catching up with them all was loads of fun, and it was certainly a battle to get them to sit still for the photo.
"The maternity team at Young Hospital enjoy receiving updates, and seeing all babies grow as healthy and happy individuals," Young Facility Manager Lucy Dunstan said.
"The team also look forward to working with parents who go on to have more babies."
Happy Birthday Young Bubs!
