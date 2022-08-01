Young Lions Soccer Club belatedly celebrating 50 years

Young Lions Soccer Club will be celebrating its 50 year anniversary this year after having to postpone the commemoration last year.
Not all details have been made available as yet, however the Club has announced it will be holding the event this Saturday, August 6.
The 50th anniversary celebrations will kick off from 6.30pm for a 7pm start and tickets will be available for $70 per person.
The guest speaker for the celebration is Archie Thompson.
"We are thrilled to have Archie coming to Young to celebrate our 50th Birthday," Young Lions Soccer Club president Paul Cameron said.
"Archie, a former Australian footballer who is now serving as a club ambassador for Melbourne Victory FC.
"Thompson has played over 50 times for Australia, scoring 28 goals.
"He holds the all time goal scoring record for a single international match, where he scored 13 goals in a 31-0 victory against American Samoa in 2001."
Tickets previously brought last year (2021) are still valid.
There will also be an auction on the night, 100 club raffle drawn, entertainment and speeches.
For further information get in touch with the Young Lions Soccer Club by email at paullyandmarita@gmail.com.
