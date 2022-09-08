The Young Witness

NSW Premier's message after the passing of the Queen

By Nsw Premier Dominic Perrottet
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 9:14pm
On behalf of the people of New South Wales, I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96.

