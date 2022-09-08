NSW Premier's message after the passing of the Queen

On behalf of the people of New South Wales, I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96.
Today we reflect on the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Advertisement
The young Princess Elizabeth became Queen of England at the age of 25 after the death of her adored father, King George VI, in 1952. Her Coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953.
Her official title was Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, Queen of Australia and Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.
Queen Elizabeth II went on to become the longest-reigning British monarch, Australian sovereign and leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which she navigated for seven decades - with dignity, courage and commitment.
She has been an inspiration to the global community and here in New South Wales, visiting our State 12 times.
As the first reigning monarch to visit our nation, Queen Elizabeth set foot for the first time on Australian soil in 1954 at Farm Cove in Sydney Harbour where an unprecedented crowd of more than one million people greeted her.
The public's overwhelming jubilation and enthusiasm at seeing the young monarch was the beginning of the state's long-held joy in her frequent visits.
Her Late Majesty will forever be connected to pivotal moments in our State's history. She officially opened the Parliament of New South Wales in 1954, Sydney Opera House in 1973, Parramatta Stadium in 1986, and Darling Harbour in 1988.
She also visited NSW regional areas including Newcastle, Lismore, Orange, Dubbo, Armidale, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga, drawing huge crowds of well-wishers.
While we mourn her passing, it is the occasion for the people of NSW to offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe.
More information on how NSW will pay tribute and observances will be provided later today at nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.