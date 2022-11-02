Hilltops grapes have been turned into a cabernet sauvignon that has picked up the top prize at a number of wine shows across the state.
Corang Estate Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon has taken out the 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards and the 2022 Australian Highlands Wine Show.
The Hilltops drop was also awarded the Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon of Show at each show as well as winning a gold medal at the Australia and New Zealand Boutique Wine Show.
The wins firmly cement Corang Estate's Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon as a top drop, with the wine also winning a gold medal and trophy for best Cabernet Sauvignon of Show at the NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show last month.
"It's a really exciting time for us as a small producer and we're absolutely thrilled to gain such great recognition in the Australian wine scene," owner of Corang Estate Michael Bynon said.
Though Corang Estate wines are made in Murrumbateman by husband and wife team, Michael and Jill Bynon, the grapes used in the winning wine were sourced from the Hilltops region.
"The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes come from an excellent grower in the Hilltops region," Michael said.
The Hilltops success follows on from the Corang Estate Hilltops 2019 Shiraz winning a Gold Medal 2021 at the Hilltops Wine Show, Trophy Best Shiraz of Show and Trophy Best Wine of Show, 2021 Hilltops Wine of the Year and winner of the Peter Robertson Trophy, while the Hilltops 2021 Tempranillo was awarded Silver Medal 2021 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show.
Michael has been a part of the wine industry as a professional for more than 30 years.
He started out as a barman and sommelier before he progressed to Roseworthy Agricultural College in South Australia where he earned a qualification in wine business and production.
The Murrumbateman resident built a solid career in on and off-premise wine sales before he spent many years in senior corporate liquor roles.
He has travelled extensively, studying many of the world's great wine regions and has also passed the prestigious and world-renowned Master of Wine tasting examination.
The other half of Corang Estate is Jill who a linguist and marketing professional.
During her years of language studies where she studied French, Italian and Spanish, she spent a lot of time in Europe, particularly France, where she says she developed a keen appreciation for the wine and food culture.
Jill later moved from her native Scotland to Australia where she met Michael in 2003.
The couple's combined skills and shared love of good wine, food and nature was the foundation on which Corang Estate was built.
At the ICC Sydney Wine Show there was fabulous array of diversity, with winemakers and grape growers from the Hunter Valley, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina all receiving acclaim.
The overall winner of the top drop in the state was taken out by Tyrrell's 2013 Vat 1 Semillon.
"As always it is very difficult to pick a top winner from a range of amazing wines but the wine that was selected in the end is arguably the most famous and highly regarded white wine produced in this country," Chair of Judges Nick Spencer said.
"Coupled with perhaps the best vintage in a decade, it is no surprise to see this wine being awarded as the best wine at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
