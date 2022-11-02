The Young Witness

Corang Estate Wines' Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon picks up best wine

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:32am
Hilltops grapes have been turned into a cabernet sauvignon that has picked up the top prize at a number of wine shows across the state.

