Police seek assistance to find man wanted on an outstanding warrant

Local police are appealing for public assistance to locate a wanted man last seen in the Young area.
Matthew Webb, also known as Matthew Cole, aged 33, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for reckless wounding in company.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Matthew is known to frequent the Canberra, Gunning, Cootamundra, Gundagai, Tumut and Young areas," police said.
"He may be travelling in a Land Cruiser with a white steel tray, black bull bar and side rails, with NSW registration DXT 76S."
According to police Matthew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.
"Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately," police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.