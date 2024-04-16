Reids Flat trio face drugs and firearms charges following search warrant

Police have charged trio people and discovered $78,000 in cannabis following the issue of a search warrant at a Reids Flat property on Monday.
According to police they also discovered a firearm during their search of the property.
"Following an investigation by officers attached to The Hume Police District, about 11.45am yesterday (Tuesday 16 April 2024), investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Cambria Street, Reids Flat, approximately 100km north-east of Young," police said.
"Police seized five cannabis plants, cannabis seeds and dry cannabis leaf, a firearm, military smoke grenade and fireworks."
Police said a short time later, a second search warrant was executed at a vacant block adjoining the property, in Caledonia Street, Reids Flat.
"Police seized 34 cannabis plants concealed behind tin fencing and a shade cloth," police said.
"A 53-year-old man has been issued a court attendance notice, for drug offences and prohibited weapon offences.
"A 26-year-old woman was charged with possessing prohibited drug.
"The 63-year-old woman has been issued a court attendance notice for firearm offences."
The trio are due to appear at Young Local Court in June.
Police have said they will allege the 39 cannabis plants seized, had an estimated street value of $78,000.
According to police the cannabis plants have been destroyed.
