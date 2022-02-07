Police search for two horses missing from Griffith-Leeton Riding for the Disabled
Local News
Rural Crime Investigators from the Murrumbidgee Police District are investigating the disappearance of two horses from Griffith RDA last month.
The horses - Sapphire and Victory - are believed to have been stolen from a property at Myall Park, between 6pm Friday 14 January 2022 and 11am Saturday 15 January 2022.
Police were notified, and Rural Crime Investigators commenced inquiries to their whereabouts
Victory is a 13hh Dun Welsh pony with a white blaze and one white sock and is microchipped . Sapphire is a 15hh paint Welsh mare.
Investigators urge anyone with information - including anyone who has seen the horses in the past three weeks or knows of their whereabouts - to call 02 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.