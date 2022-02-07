Two more arrested on drugs, weapons charges

news, local-news,

Local police have arrested a further two men on drugs and weapons charges after they issued a search warrant at a local properties at the end of last week. Police have said the arrests were made as a part of the ongoing work of Strike Force Hartt. "In November 2021, officers attached to The Hume Police District established Strike Force Hartt to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Harden and Young areas," local police said. "Following extensive inquiries, about 9.10am Thursday 3 February 2022, police executed a search warrant at an address on Hopewood Road, Gobarralong, where they arrested a 27-year-old man." Police have said during the search, detectives allegedly seized illicit drugs, a firearm and ammunition. "The man was taken to Yass Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug, possess unauthorised firearm, possess ammunition without licence or permit, not keep firearm safely, acquire etc firearm - subject to prohibition order, acquire etc ammunition subject to prohibition order, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and cultivate prohibited plant," police said. The man was refused bail and appeared at Goulburn Local Court on Friday 4 February 2022, where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear in Yass Local Court on Friday 18 March 2022. "About 9.30am on Friday, police executed a search warrant at Lucan Street, Harden, where they arrested a 27-year-old man," police said. During the search, detectives allegedly seized cannabis, drug utensils and cash. "The man was taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with 60 offences, including two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, 50 counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of drive whilst disqualified and recklessly deal in proceeds of crime," police said. The man was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Saturday 5 February 2022.

Two more arrested on drugs, weapons charges