Bushfire Danger Period ends on Friday

With the weather cooling off local Rural Fire Service brigades can begin to breathe a sigh of relief that it has been a fairly quiet bush fire season. The South West Slopes Zone of the NSW Rural Fire Service has announced the final day of the Bush Fire Danger Period will be on Thursday March 31. South West Slopes Zone RFS Superintendent District Manager Andrew Dillon said the end of the bush fire danger period means that fire permits will no longer be required across the South West Slopes Zone which includes Hilltops and Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council areas. This will mean there will no doubt be an increase in the number of stubble burn offs being conducted across the region. Supt Dillon said residents will be able to conduct burning activities from Friday, April 1 without applying for a fire permit, but will still need to give 24 hours' notice to local fire authorities and neighbours. "Although fire permits will not be required from the 1st of April, property owners must still exercise caution and follow guidelines regarding the use of fire," Supt Dillon said. Supt Dillon stressed that landowners must notify neighbours and their local fire authority at least 24 hours before burning, as well as taking appropriate action to ensure containment and control of fire so it doesn't escape and cause damage. "Even though the weather is cooling down, conditions are dry and there is still the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment," Supt Dillon said. "Penalties apply for failing to notify neighbours that you are lighting a fire and for allowing fires to escape." Supt Dillon is encouraging landowners to check weather conditions, delay the burn if concerning winds are forecast, create proper fire breaks, have adequate water resources and firefighting equipment on hand, supervise the fire at all times and call Triple Zero (000) immediately if fire escapes. South West Slopes Fire Control Centre can be notified of burns online at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify, or by phone on 02 6386 1700.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/dfe77a47-b6f5-4422-92e8-3c03d215b502.JPG/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg