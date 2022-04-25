Locals gather to pay their respects to the fallen and the serving

news, local-news,

For the first time since 2019 locals were able to gather and march to commemorate the fallen, those that have served and those still serving at the 2022 ANZAC day services across the region. There was a huge crowd who congregated to march to Anderson Park ahead of the commemoration ceremony held at 11am. School students, local community groups and individuals all paid their respects and laid wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph after joining together to sing the national anthem, say a prayer and listen to stories of serving in the Australian military. The dawn services held in Young and Wombat were solemn and respectful with the Last Post playing as the sun rose over the horizon making the return of the poignant commemoration even more special after a rocky two years due to COVID. Services across the Hilltops were all well attended and just as special not only as the sun rose but as groups marched together to honour those who continue to ensure the freedom of Australia and its neighbouring countries. The 2022 commemorations mark the 107th anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during WWI. In 1915 Australian and New Zealand soldiers joined their allies to set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula in order to open the Dardanelles to the allied navies. The ultimate objective was to capture Constantinople - now Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire and an ally of Germany. Since WWI there have been a number of other wars and battles that Australian and New Zealand soldiers have fought side by side in to ensure the safety and freedom of the Australian people.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/4a9e2e8f-e02e-48de-be2d-471a25355071.JPG/r310_960_5691_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg