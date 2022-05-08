The Young Witness

Pre-polling opens in Young on Saturday

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 8 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Locals will be able to vote early from Saturday May 14 with pre-polling opening at Young Town Hall.

