Pre-polling opens in Young on Saturday

Locals will be able to vote early from Saturday May 14 with pre-polling opening at Young Town Hall.
Last week according to the Australian Electoral Commission there was no location available to vote in Young, however, the Young Witness got in contact and was told they were finalising the last of the details.
"There will be a pre-poll centre in Young, however we are still in the final stages of confirmation," an Australian Electoral Commission spokesperson said.
Advertisement
"Once it has been confirmed, details will be published on the website."
The details now appear on the AEC website with polling due to open on Saturday May 14 at the Young Town Hall.
Locals will be able to vote on the Saturday before the election between 9am and 4pm, Monday May 16 through to Thursday May 19 between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Friday May 20 from 8.30am to 6pm and of course on election day Saturday May 21 between 8am and 6pm.
Voting on election day will also be available at Young North Public School between 8am and 6pm, Young Public School between 8am and 6pm.
Residents who live in Grenfell, Boorowa, Harden-Murrumburrah, Murringo, Bribbaree, Caragabal, Quandialla, Wombat, Greenethorpe, Koorawatha, Jugiong, Monteagle, Rye Park, Wallendbeen etc will all need to travel to Young, Cootamundra, Cowra, Temora, Yass or Forbes if they would like to vote early, unless they have organised for a mail in ballot.
"At this stage there is no pre-poll location planned for Grenfell," the spokesperson said.
"The nearest pre-poll centres to Grenfell will be in Cowra and Young.
"As someone who actually travels to Young a fair bit, I can appreciate that Cowra and Young are a distance from Grenfell, however we believe voting is very important and if someone can't make it on polling day, they can travel the distance in about 40 minutes to one of these pre-poll locations or apply for a postal vote if this is not possible.
"I can confirm that postal votes have already started to be sent out and applicants have received and already begun sending back to the AEC."
In saying this, there will of course will be a voting centre on polling day in Grenfell itself.
There will be polls on the day between 8am and 6pm in Grenfell at the Grenfell Uniting Church Hall, Boorowa Central School, Wombat Soldiers Memorial Hall, Murrumburrah Public School, Harden Mechanics Institute Memorial Hall, Wallendbeen Memorial Hall, Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall, Koorawatha Public School, Bribbaree Memorial Hall, Murringo Public School, Jugiong Memorial Hall, Quandialla Public School, Caragabal Public School and Rye Park Public School.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.