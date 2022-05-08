Junior Pickers play in Harden on Saturday | Photos

Young Junior Rugby League Cherrypickers travelled to Harden on Saturday to play against Harden/Boorowa in some fantastic games of football.
Despite the cooler weather things were heated on the field as the Juniors faced off against their local rivals.
Be sure to keep an eye out later in the week for all of the reports and results from the games.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
