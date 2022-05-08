The Young Witness

Junior Pickers play in Harden on Saturday | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 8 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 5:36pm
Young Junior Rugby League Cherrypickers travelled to Harden on Saturday to play against Harden/Boorowa in some fantastic games of football.

