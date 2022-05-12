Five minutes with...Alison Foreman

This week Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman surprises us with some of her answers to life's grittier questions.
Who knew that AC/DC and The Rolling Stones can bring out her inner Rock God or that it pays to scour her living room floor for hidden treats?!
As Roz Hall Farlam discovered, there's more to this multi-tasking woman than meets the eye.
What is your current state of mind?
Very happy with a little touch of crazy! I think happiness comes from being content and grateful; the crazy comes from the day-to-day juggling of being a small business owner and a newly elected councillor.
What is your favourite occupation?
I love road trips, laughter and being active but at the top of the list would be time in my garden on my ride-on mower followed by a swim and a barbeque with my loved ones. Sometimes it's the simple things.
What is your motto?
Confidence is key.
What historical figure do you most admire?
The moments that touched me were [when] Princess Diana died at age 36 and most recently Shane Warne. Both touched the hearts of so many due to their vulnerabilities, warmth, leadership, compassion, and determination.
What never fails to make you laugh?
The banter when my three adult children get together. They are cheeky, witty and absolutely hilarious.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Hope - It's not in the wishing or the hoping, it's in the doing.
What is your favourite colour?
As I look around my home I see earthy tones of whites, natural timbers, charcoals with splashes of mustard.
What is your signature dance move?
This is an easy one - the air-guitar. I grew up with ACDC, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Elton John.
If you knew you couldn't fail, what would you try?
Find answers to incurable diseases.
What would be your death row meal?
I don't see death row in my future!
What would you come back as if you could reincarnate?
A male, but just for a day!
What is your happiest memory?
I have a childhood memory that I cherish - every so often my father would surprise my two sisters and I with a huge bag of lollies which he would scatter over the lounge room floor. We would eat lollies and dance for hours - I do this with my own family.
