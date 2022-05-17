Croquet fundraising for CanAssist

On Saturday, May 21, Young Croquet is holding a Morning Tea as a fundraiser for Young and Boorowa Can Assist.
While you're here having a cuppa (or coffee) and cake, pick up a mallet and have a go at golf croquet. Help is at hand from club members willing to show you how to play our game.
Advertisement
Donations for Can Assist will be gratefully received .
The Singles Competition is almost completed. Winners and Runners up will be announced at our annual prize giving.
Everyone is most welcome to come and try our game any time we're here.
We're here on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 9.00am, and Sundays at 1pm.
Please be 15 minutes early to ensure you're in the draw. For more information contact our Games Captain, Sue Luckie on 0409 362 758.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.