Young Junior Rugby League Round 3 | Photos

Under 14s: Ben Mott (Coach) - Saturday was our first home game for the season for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a very tough, physical one against the Gundagai Tigers and the boys were very brave to get a great win in some tough circumstances with an exciting try with moments left on the clock to run out victors 22-20. The Under 14s opened the scoring with a good dummy half effort. Gundagai bounced back with the next 3 tries to hold a 14-6 advantage at halftime. The game was a very tight tussle for the next period before 2 tries against the odds saw the Pickers take a narrow 18-14 lead. Gundagai weren't done though and scored a converted try with time winding down to claim the lead 20-18. Under immense pressure with moments left a desperate grubber kick in goal on the last play saw a mad scramble for the ball with a Cherrypickers hand coming up trumps to claim a miraculous 22-20 win from the jaws of defeat. I have to mention the great help we are getting from our Under 13s who are playing up and helping us out. We have been short most weeks and they're playing key roles in our side. Try scorers were Jarryd Foster, Mitch Gibson, Braydon Morgan, and Cooper Dabin and 2 conversions to Jack Woods and 1 to Dane Mott.