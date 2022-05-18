Young Junior Rugby League Round 3 | Photos

U7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) - Panthers played rally well, defending well as a team and defending 5 tags a few times in the match. Tries were scored by Lewis Palmer with 3, Muhammad Roumieh with 2 and Levi Walsh and Rhaegar Bloor both scoring a try each. Player of the match as Lewis Palmer.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan) - A very close game with the Sharks going down, 5 to 7. Charlie Dean was on fire with 3 tries and 2 tries to Isaac Hunt. Oliver Perkins had another great game, taking home man of the match for his efforts this week and last. Well done Ollie!
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable) - Last Friday night the Broncos had another awesome game against the Eels. The Broncos are using the skills they are learning in the tackle ready program and putting them into action on the field. The Broncos scored 10 tries against the Eels. The try scorers were Eddy 2, Joey 2, Nellie 2, Lachlan 2, Finn 1, Zeke 1. Man of the match went to Finn Aiken for outstanding tags in defence, sharing the ball around with his team, making massive runs and scoring a great try.
EELS (Megan Holt) - A very eager pack of Eels took on the Broncos in Friday night football this week. The Broncos were very tough in defence, but the Eels showed some great improvement in their ball playing, passing and organisation on the field. A game highlight was an impressive run down the sideline by Dustin Bruce to score a try. Some hard running was also shown by Hunter Davidson in his first season of rugby league. Tries to Tyree Christian 4, Charlie Shipp 1, Alex Holt 1. Man of the match - Tyree Christian for showing great speed when attacking and defending the line.
U9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright) - A great game of football between both teams with the Raiders coming over the top with 3 tries to 1. The raiders boys defence was outstanding, and the man of the match Jed Metcalf led the way with a bag full of great tackles. A great game to watch and played in good spirit.
STORM (Codie Freeman) - The boys had an awesome but tough game. A big thanks goes out to Elliot Palmer for swapping sides for the night to make the team numbers. Score tries went to Jamaine Christian, Memphis Perkins and Henry Aiken all scoring 2 each with Tom McKnight and Vinnie Wark both scoring a try each. Player of the match was awarded to Lenny Thornhill.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault) - No match report submitted
Kay McDonald SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford) - No match report submitted
U11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods) - A very close games played with great spirit in trying circumstances. The Dragon's defence is improving each week with some really great tries scored. Tries were scored by William Woods with 2 and Eli Terry and Archie Taylor with 1 each.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown) - Round 3 saw the Roosters take on the Tigers and again this week the boys just clicked together as a team and were able to read the play extremely well. Jimmy Smith and Jack Hunt scored double tries with Zander Ashton, Hunter Brown and Toby Reynolds also scoring a try each. Man of the match went to Max Aitken and thank you to the parents for fulfilling our rostered duty for the night. Well done Roosters!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - Great game of footy played by the whole team on the night after welcoming a new player during the week. We were able to score 3 tries against some solid defence shown by the opposition and played some end-to-end football for the middle section of the game. A great effort by the team and everyone had fun. Our Try scorers were Angus Davis, Ryan Jewitt and Jai Jasprizza all scoring a try each. Player of the match was awarded to Angus Davis.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland) - The boys played well tonight with another win this week. We would like to acknowledge their efforts tonight. They all should be very proud. Man of the match this week was awarded to Lelan Ralph.
Under 10s - Rabbitohs 8 v Bulldogs 8 - Chloe Buck 2 tries, Olivia Hardy and Kathleen Hunt 1 try each. Picker chicks were Georgia Harden and Reaghan Levett. Panthers v Tigers - Indianna Brown 4 tries, Zoe Caldwell, Jayda Holt, Kailey Meers 1 try each. Picker chicks were Indianna Brown and Kailey Meers.
Under 12s - Rabbitohs 4 v Bulldogs 8 - Klara Booth, Sierra Henderson and Lylah Bruce 1 try each. Picker chicks were Zoey Boyd and Stephanie Manchester. Panthers v Tigers - Malayah Anesbury 2 tries, Bria Owen and Persaeus Bloor 1 try each. Picker chicks was Zoe Corcoran.
Under 14s - Rabbitohs 24 v Bulldogs 4 - Brydie Davis and Talia McKay 2 tries each, Mia Davidson, Isabella Mesa and Sybella Smith 1 try each. Picker chicks were Brydie Davis and Evie Wark. Panthers v Tigers - Malayah Anesbury 2 tries, Sierra Henderson, Sienna Wheeler and Alice Dymick 1 try each. Picker chicks were Malayah Anesbury and Sienna Wheeler.
Under 6s: Dale Prindable (Coach) - On Saturday the U6s played two great games against Gundagai Tigers. The players are starting to build their confidence and rugby league skills in the last couple of weeks. Across the 2 games the Cherrypickers scored a lot of tires and made a lot of tags. Across the two games the try scorers were Lewis Palmer 10, Isaac Hunt 6 and Levi Walsh 1. Player of the match went to Levi Walsh with outstanding teamwork, scoring a length of the field try and making great tags.
Under 7s: Ben Callaghan (Coach) - Gundagai 7 tries to Young 1. Our little pickers only played one game this for the first time. Tyree Christian scored the only try for game. With excellent tackles to Ashton Callaghan, Rhaegar Bloor, Finn Aiken, Lachlan McCallum and Charlie Dean and great runs to Charlie Shipp, Joe Price, Zeke and Logan Martin. Lachlan McCallum took home man of the match for great involvement in the game.
Under 8s: Scott Duncan (Coach) - Under 8s had a great game against Gundagai on Saturday. Hamish Reynolds, Elliot Palmer, Johno Eastwood and Hudson Pettitt all scored one try each with Charlie Davis scoring an amazing four tries. Conversions were made by Kyanna Cummins, Elliott Palmer, Hudson Pettitt and Riley walker. The scoreboard ended our way 40-22. Well done to our players of the match award on Saturday night: Week 1 - Johno Eastwood Week 2 - Charlie Davis Week 3 - Kyannah Cummins.
Under 9s: Dale Prindable (Coach) - On Saturday the U9s Cherrypickers were scoring tries for fun against the Gundagai Tigers, scoring 10 tries in an outstanding 40-12 win. The Cherrypickers were extremely dominate in defence forcing errors and not letting the Tigers close to the try line. The Cherrypickers ran the ball with purpose and making get meters to allow their teammates to score tries on the back of their runs. Johnny Spring was outstanding in defence not allowing the tigers any chances to score. Clayton Morris and Tom McKnight made a number of try saving tackles. Haze Hemera backed up his man of the match performance last week and led the team around. The 10 tries were scored by Keaton Bedford 3, Henry Aiken 1, Ollie Harden 2, Memphis Perkins 1, Gus Smith 1, Clayton Morris 1, Jamaine Christian 1. After the game the team were very excited to get to 40 points. Man of the match couldn't be split with Keaton Bedford and Ollie Harden sharing the man of the match award.
Under 10s: Scott Duncan (Coach) - Under 10s has a terrific game against Gundagai. The home boys dominated at all times and left the visitors scoreless. Some terrific plays, kicks and attack saw young win 52-0. The boys proved his well the knit as a team with outstanding comments made by all who watched including the opposition bench. Looking forward to what the rest of the year brings. Our players if the match were awarded on Saturday night at the club. Week 1 - Jesse Gault, week 2 - Jerakye Ballard, week 3 - Jai Jasprizza.
Under 11s: Greg Anderson (Coach) - The U11s again had another outstanding game with the team working together to take home yet another win for the season over Gundagai 40-12. Try scorers were Zander Ashton and Braith Anderson with 3 tries each and William Woods scoring one. Conversions were made by Jack Hunt, Hunter Brown, Max Aiken and William Woods.
Under 12s: Michael Sutherland (Coach) - The U12s first home game for the season and what awesome game the boys displayed today. This would be their toughest game for the season so far against Gundagai, but they all worked well together. In the first half, first receiver was Cayden Cross with Will Gibson in dummy half. First try was scored by Amer Roumieh and successfully converted by Cayden Cross 2nd try scored by Cayden Cross and conversion unsuccessful by James Kelly. Half time score 10-0 our way. In the second half, first receiver was Rhylee Dixon with Will Butcher in dummy half. First try in 2nd half Cayden Cross and successfully converted by Aidan Mesa. Next try scored by Rhylee Dixon and conversion unsuccessful by Stewart James. Last try scored by Amer Roumieh and successfully converted by Jack Willis. Full time score 26-0. Well done to the whole team on an awesome game. Man of the match Cayden Cross.
Under 13s: Phil Coddington (Coach) - The 13s Pickers have continued their great start to the season with impressive win over one of the competition heavyweights. The first half was faultless from both side in a very physical encounter, with young get the upper hand to lead at half time. The boys continued their defensive raid on the opposition in the second half to run out convincing winners 52-4. The highlight of the game had to be the Benji like flick pass from big Keithy.
Under 14s: Ben Mott (Coach) - Saturday was our first home game for the season for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a very tough, physical one against the Gundagai Tigers and the boys were very brave to get a great win in some tough circumstances with an exciting try with moments left on the clock to run out victors 22-20. The Under 14s opened the scoring with a good dummy half effort. Gundagai bounced back with the next 3 tries to hold a 14-6 advantage at halftime. The game was a very tight tussle for the next period before 2 tries against the odds saw the Pickers take a narrow 18-14 lead. Gundagai weren't done though and scored a converted try with time winding down to claim the lead 20-18. Under immense pressure with moments left a desperate grubber kick in goal on the last play saw a mad scramble for the ball with a Cherrypickers hand coming up trumps to claim a miraculous 22-20 win from the jaws of defeat. I have to mention the great help we are getting from our Under 13s who are playing up and helping us out. We have been short most weeks and they're playing key roles in our side. Try scorers were Jarryd Foster, Mitch Gibson, Braydon Morgan, and Cooper Dabin and 2 conversions to Jack Woods and 1 to Dane Mott.
Under 15s: Peter Butcher (Coach) - On Saturday 14 May 22 the Pickers travelled to Loftus Oval Junee to take on the Junee Diesels. After starting slowly in their previous two games the boys were keen to start fast to put Junee on the back foot early. A great first set lead to an early try before the pickers ran in a number of tries, going into half time with a 36-0 lead. In the second half, Junee were able to get two tries however the pickers were simply to strong running away with the game 46-10. Tries went to Nick Canellis (2), Caleb Schiller (4), Cooper Smith, Edward Maloney and Drew Edwards. Nick Canellis was named man of the match after scoring two tries, along with a strong passing and kicking game. Next week the boys take on the also undefeated Wagga Kangaroos at home.
Under 8s LT: Roslynn Clark (Coach) - The girls had another full on day with playing 2 games of tag. There were many tries and tags throughout both games. Try scorers were Sophie, Ayla, Skye, Makenzie, Pippa and Hiba. Well done girls for the amazing teamwork.
Under 8s LT: Hugh Gibson (Coach) - Another win for the girls on the weekend, playing as a team and getting the job done. Try scorers were Indy Brown with an impressive 3 tries and Chloe Buck, Layla Stinson and Piper Cullen all scoring a try each.
Under 12s LT: Hayley Coddington (Coach) - Under 12 League Tag had a great game against Gundagai. The girls are really starting to play well together as a team! Defence was outstanding only letting in 1 try. Tries to Sierra Henderson x2, Malaya Ainsburyx2, Molly Brien & Rilee Coddington.
Under 14s LT: Alf Bedford (Coach) - The girls played Gundagai on Saturday to notch up their first win of the season. After improving over the first 2 rounds the girls only let in one try, tagging like their lives depended on it. It was a great team performance and getting the win was well deserved. Mia Davison scored 2 tries while Katelyn Norman led the team around well picking up player of the match.
Under 16s LT: Tim Davidson (Coach) - Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 22 - Gundagai/Adelong 6. Recorded try scorers were Anna Harden and Indyana Bedford.
