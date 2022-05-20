The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Young and the Hilltops says no to Domestic Violence with a family day

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Crisis Accommodation Centre has teamed up with other local organisations to organise a family friendly event that promotes a zero tolerance to violence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.