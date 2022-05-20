Young and the Hilltops says no to Domestic Violence with a family day

Young Crisis Accommodation Centre has teamed up with other local organisations to organise a family friendly event that promotes a zero tolerance to violence.
Kerry Palmer the co-ordinator for Young Crisis Accommodation Centre said the day is all about starting a conversation, families having fun and most importantly saying no to family and domestic violence in Young.
"We've got a domestic and family violence awareness day tomorrow (Saturday May 21)," Kerry said.
The event will begin at the corner of Clarke and Anderson Streets at 9am and will walk with banners and signs up the main street to Anderson Park where there will be presentations and plenty of fun for the whole family. Anyone attending is encouraged to wear the colour purple.
"We're really going to be displaying the message of Hilltops Says No to Family and Domestic Violence," Kerry said.
"It's all about having fun with your family."
Young Crisis Accommodation Centre has teamed up with the Hilltops Hub, with Health, Department of Community Justice and with Police to form a group called the Young Domestic Violence Awareness Group who meet bi-monthly.
"Part of our aim is to get the messaging to our community that Hilltops says no to family and domestic violence," Kerry said.
"There's lots of supports available for anyone who is seeking some assistance."
Although it was pure coincidence that locals will be out enmasse to vote in the Federal election, Kerry said that they are seeing it as a positive that so many people will be able to see, hear and take part in the day.
"Once upon a time family and domestic violence used to be something that was kept behind closed doors because not many people made it their business," Kerry said.
"We want everyone to make it their business now."
Kerry said that domestic and family violence is definitely something that needs to be spoken about in Young with the number of cases the YCAC have helped over the last three years rising drastically.
"I think the numbers speak for themselves," she said.
"At Young Crisis Accommodation Centre in 2020 we supported 61 individuals, in 2021 it was 128 and so far this financial year its over 140.
"I think even in those numbers themselves, numbers speak louder than anything that there is a problem."
The Young Domestic Violence Awareness Group have been working hard over the past few years to try and put a stop to the increasing numbers of individuals needing their help.
"The solution is about education," Kerry said.
"So much of it is about teaching our children about respectful relationships and respectful behaviour.
"A part of tomorrow is actually going to be a little bit around that and starting that conversation with children now to prevent this sort of thing happening.
"Involving the whole family and having it as a family day is so we can encourage people to start the conversations now, so stop it at the start by educating your children."
The day will also allow anyone who feels as though they are in an unsafe situation to see that there are a number of sources of help available to them and that they do not have to go through it alone.
"You don't have to continue to live that life," Kerry said.
The Hilltops Says No walk will start from 9am.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
