Local businesses urged to sign up for the bonanza

Organisers of the 2022 Cherry Festival are calling on local businesses to make the most of its benefits at this year's event.
According to the committee the National Cherry Festival's return to the Hilltops calendar this year has created big benefits for local business owners.
"National Cherry Festival Committee members are looking ahead to a bright future in 2022 with Young's signature cherry harvest festival proceeding from Friday 2 December to Sunday 4 December," the committee said.
"The festival is a boost for tourism, attracting exceptional visitation as well as offering highlights for those living in the region."
The Festival is offering the opportunity for local businesses to tie their brand to the hugely successful event.
"This year there are many opportunities for local businesses to link their brand with this successful and widely recognised event," the committee said.
"While some companies have already confirmed their involvement there are still avenues available for many more local businesses to get involved."
One local company has already jumped on board to secure naming rights once again to the annual event.
"National company and local business Woolworths have secured naming rights to the 2022 festival and Donges IGA, Petries Mitre 10, South West Slopes Credit Union, Ampol Road House, Valley Fresh and Young Glass also will play a major role," the committee said.
President of the National Cherry Festival Committee, Caitlin Sheehan said the committee were delighted to have this excellent support.
"Our sponsors are essential in delivering a high calibre event and we are thankful for the ongoing commitment the from the business community," she said.
"I urge all businesses to look at the advantages of teaming up with the festival," she said.
Sponsorship forms are available from the Young Visitor Information Centre and downloadable from nationalcherryfestival.com.au. Sponsorship opportunities close Sunday 31 July 2022.
