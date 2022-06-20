Local high school targeted in attempted break-in

Local police are seeking the public's assistance after an attempted break-in sometime over the weekend.
According to police the main entrance of the school exhibited damage that is conducive with an attempted break and enter.
"Sometime between Friday afternoon the 17th June 2022 and Sunday afternoon the 19th June 2022, unknown person/s have attempted to gain entry to the office area of Hennessy Catholic College," local police said.
"They have attempted to force the door open and in the process smashed a window before the alarm sounded."
Police have called on anyone who may have any information or know something about the incident to please get in contact with them as they continue their enquiries.
"Police are still making enquiries and reviewing CCTV and ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 or Young Police Station 6382 8199," police said.
