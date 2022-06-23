The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Five minutes with...Nick Duff

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For this week's profile we looked into the inner workings of Nick Duff, local real estate agent with Flemings in Young as well as a familiar face for local Rugby Union supporters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.