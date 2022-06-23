Five minutes with...Nick Duff

For this week's profile we looked into the inner workings of Nick Duff, local real estate agent with Flemings in Young as well as a familiar face for local Rugby Union supporters.
Nick is very much involved with the Young Yabbies Rugby Union Club, not to mention he and his co-worker Richard Fleming losing weight and donating money for every kilo they lost all for a great cause just after Christmas. So get ready to learn all about Nick.
What is your current state of mind?
These dismal days need to go away, and summer needs to hurry up.
What never fails to make you laugh?
Something dumb that my mates send me or Jack and Bill my housemates always crack me up.
Who has been your greatest inspiration?
I've got a few really, obviously stock standard in my dad Chris he is a brilliant man and father, or a close connection of mine David Broe and further afield Cam Rosser, he is a someone I look up too.
What is your most marked characteristic?
Just trying to be a good bloke
Besides family and friends, what are you most passionate about?
Flemings the business I work for which leads onto real-estate, rugby union and a good time.
What is your favourite animal and why?
A stud ram because they chill out and eat all day and don't mind the women
When you were younger what did you want to be when you grew up?
Pretty sure it was a farmer, even though I was not brought up on acreage.
If you couldn't fail, what would you try/do?
An orthopaedic surgeon
Which talent would you most like to have?
Speed or music
If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what or who would it be?
The big Cherries in Young.
What is it you most dislike?
Flying bloody hate it, if you ask my girlfriend, she would say most foods.
What is your signature dance move?
Even though I am a big boy I can't go past the splits.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
