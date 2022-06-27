Dance groups off to the National Finals | Photos

It has been a huge week for dancers at Leanne Simms Academy of Dance with a number of groups and individuals winning prizes and heading off to the Gold Coast for the Nationals.
Competing at the State Finals on the weekend two Junior Aerobics teams, the Senior Dance Team along with individuals Mercadez Cartwright, Bridie Sullivan, Felicity Job and Mollie O'Leary have all qualified for the Nationals.
Owner and teacher Leanne Simms is beyond ecstatic for all of the girls, but especially so with the seniors who have been a part of the Academy for the past eight years working towards this moment.
"So proud of these girls, I've loved teaching them and watching them grow from little ones to now seniors, they have always been a joy to teach and so dedicated to their passion," Leanne said.
"I just want to thank their amazing parents who have supported them through it all, it takes a lot of love, commitment and money to allow their beautiful daughters to be part of such an amazing dance group.
"Thank you to these parents who have been such a big part of all of their kids dreams I am so grateful for all of your support throughout the past eight years, you have produced committed confident hard working girls who can achieve anything they put their mind and heart into, well done."
Leanne also wanted to thank her hardworking and dedicated team that worked with her and the girls to get the performance perfect prior to the weekend.
"Well done to our amazing teaching team Miss Jess, Miss Meg and Miss Gracie," she said.
The Senior Dance Team picked up two gold medals in both Jazz and Contemporary the Junior Aerobics Teams also managed to pick up gold medals in their divisions and Bridie Sullivan picked up an individual gold.
Though they preformed admirably unfortunately the Senior Aerobics Team missed out on selection for Nationals, however gave an amazing performance regardless.
The teams and soloists will now put their time in to preparing for the Nationals which will be held on August 19 to August 22.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
