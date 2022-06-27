The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Dance groups off to the National Finals | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a huge week for dancers at Leanne Simms Academy of Dance with a number of groups and individuals winning prizes and heading off to the Gold Coast for the Nationals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.