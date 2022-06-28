The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Liz Wright's business picks up a huge prize

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Wright and her business Australian Cake Decorating Network have won a big award. Photo: Supplied

Local mum of four, the amazingly talented Liz Wright never imagined that her business would take off the way it has, and now she is an award winning business owner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.