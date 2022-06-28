Local mum of four, the amazingly talented Liz Wright never imagined that her business would take off the way it has, and now she is an award winning business owner.
Last week Liz's business Australian Cake Decorating Network was awarded the Micro Business Award at the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.
Australian Cake Decorating Network (ACDN) is, exactly that, a network for cake decorators and bakers across Australia.
Liz has grown ACDN into more than a membership platform.
Over the past 10 years Liz has expanded the services offered by ACDN to support its over 1500 members across Australia through workshops, a monthly subscription box, Industry Awards, skill development and events.
By offering services both in-person and online, Liz has linked members from both cities and regional areas across Australia and provided them with business and skill support regardless of their geographical location.
Liz said she was very excited during the award ceremony which was held online and never imagined that she would win.
"Receiving recognition for the community I've created for our industry over the last 10 years, and the positive impact ACDN has for our members is rewarding," Liz said.
"Many small businesses have endured so much over the past couple of years, and for my members whose businesses were significantly affected by COVID restrictions, most of these negative impacts were completely out of their control.
"It was really important to me to be able to provide strategic support, business guidance and networking opportunities for our members even more so during that time, and it's nice to be recognised for those efforts via this Award."
Liz is proud of her achievements, particularly launching the first Cake Decorating and Baking Industry Awards Night, which was converted to an online event during COVID, and providing fun opportunities for her members which have been held in many locations across Australia, as well as in New York and London.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
