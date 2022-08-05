Cootamundra man convicted after contravening order

A Cootamundra man has been convicted in Young Local Court for two incidents of contravening an apprehended violence order.
Mark Andrew O'Keefe, 58, of Conkney Drive Cootamundra was given two 12 month Community Corrections Orders and supervision when he appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Advertisement
Represented in Court by Ms Best, O'Keefe had previously entered a plea of guilty on June 6, 2022 and was found to be in breach of a current Community Corrections Order.
"He's in breach of his CCO?" Magistrate Kiely asked.
"That's correct Your Honour," Ms Best replied.
Ms Kiely took no action against the breach.
According to the police documents tendered to the court O'Keefe had breached his AVO by driving past the protected person's house no less than two times.
The protected person had reported to police that they had noticed O'Keefe driving past their house but could not remember the exact dates or times.
About 9.20am on Saturday, May 14, 2022 and 9.48am on Sunday, May 22, 2022 the protected person reported and made a statement to police that O'Keefe drove past the house.
The victim said the actions of the accused were very intimidating and appeared to be very deliberate.
About 10.05am on Wednesday May 25, 2022 O'Keefe was arrested at a hotel in Cootamundra.
At the time of the arrest O'Keefe said he knew where the protected person was living and stated the street was a thoroughfare.
Police noted in the documents that O'Keefe lived on the almost opposite side of town to the protected person.
"He does not need to drive past her house to access any shops in the CBD," the documents revealed.
"The accused has also nominated Service NSW and Department of Communities and Justice as being in the same street as the (protected person)...it is noted that the breaches are on a Saturday and Sunday which are widely known as days these offices are not open," the facts also revealed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.