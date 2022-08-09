More rain is expected to fall on Young from Thursday this week

It was certainly a wet week last week with rain falling all across the region, roads being closed and flooding in the greater area.
However, according to the Bureau of Meteorology data for Young there has only been 55.2mm of rain recorded at the Young Airport since August 1.
A number of locals commented on Facebook towards the end of last week that they had recorded over 30mm on Friday morning after the fierce downpours on Thursday night, but according to the BoM Young only recorded 14.4mm of rain in the 24 hours up until 9am on Friday morning.
Again, it was a pretty stormy start to the day on Thursday with storms and heavy rain rumbling across the area in the early hours of the morning and into the start of the day, but according to the BoM the town only recorded 6.8mm.
No matter what the BoM said was recorded over the end of last week and into the weekend it was wet across the area and despite no rain forecast for the start of this week by the Government agency it is expected to start falling again on Friday and through the weekend.
Weather Zone has said there is only a four and five per cent chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with the wet weather expected to creep back in late on Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of between 1 to 5mm.
Friday there is a 80 per cent chance of between 10 to 20mm, Saturday a 90 per cent chance of between 5 to 10mm and Sunday a 90 per cent chance of between 1 to 5mm.
A number of sporting events have already cancelled their weekend.
Wherever locals get their weather they are being urged to keep an eye on radars and to visit the Hilltops Council website to stay up to date with the most recent road closures.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
