The Young Witness
Bribbaree set to help with level crossing safety

Updated August 9 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 10:11pm
The NSW Government will trial new technology to reduce the risk of level crossing collisions between trains and vehicles in the bush in Bribbaree.

