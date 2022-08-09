Bribbaree set to help with level crossing safety

The NSW Government will trial new technology to reduce the risk of level crossing collisions between trains and vehicles in the bush in Bribbaree.
"There are more than 2700 road level crossings on the NSW rail network and we want to improve safety in country areas," Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said.
"After the community campaign and working with advocate Maddie Bott, I am so pleased to announce the level crossing on Mary Gilmore Way at Bribbaree will be one of the first level crossings to be part of this trial.
"The trial will see innovative signs with LED flashing lights installed to increase and improve awareness and safety at this site.
"If successful we could see these rolled out across the electorate and potentially save more lives and ensure everyone gets home to their loved ones."
TrackSAFE Foundation's Executive Director Heather Neil said TrackSAFE welcomed today's announcement from the NSW Government.
"NSW has thousands of level crossings and new technology will play an important part in improving safety," Ms Neil said.
Ms Neil believes that this announcement couldn't have come at a more timely seven days.
"This week is Rail Safety Week, and we remind travellers, pedestrians, commuters and rail workers that they can all play an active role in rail safety," she said.
"We urge the Australian community to Stay Rail Safe."
ARCS Commercial Director Phil Lock said they are very excited to be partnering with the NSW Government and delivering innovative technology to improve safety for regional communities.
"I'm looking forward to working with government to develop technology that could potentially save more lives in country communities," Mr Lock said.
The trial is funded through the Digital Restart Fund and will commence later this year and the data collected will be used to determine the effectiveness of the new technology.
The trial in Narromine will evaluate the effectiveness of a stop sign with LED warning lighting. The Bribbaree trial will also monitor the effectiveness of stop signs with LED warning lights and LED streetlights.
