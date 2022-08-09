Town comp wraps up and schoolboys carnival played | Photos

UNDER 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer): The Panthers defeated the Sharks in an awesome final Friday night footy game. Try scorers were Rhaegar Bloor with five and Lewis Palmer with four, Kobie Ginn with two and Muhammad Roumieh with one. Lewis and Rhaegar shared our man of the match this week with both boys putting in an outstanding effort.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan): The Sharkies took on the Panthers in their final Friday night foot. The ground was a little wet under foot, but all the boys got in and had a great game of footy. Try scorers were Jack with four, Isaac Hunt with three and Ollie with one. Well done to all the boys who throughout the season have shown great improvement.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable): Last Friday night was the final Friday night game of the season before the grand final gala day on Sunday. The Broncos have improved a lot this year and have been working outstanding as a team. The Broncos played the Eels in a close match. The Broncos made outstanding runs and tackles. Tries were scored by Joey Morris 4 and Joe Price. Player of the match went to Joey Morris for his outstanding tries, tackles, and teamwork.
EELS (Megan Holt): On what was a very wet track the Delta Eels ran out for the very last week of Friday night football this season. The improvement in football skills of this team has been amazing. The Eels had a close game with the Broncos this week going try for try and taking home the win. Congratulations to Tyree who came away with a large tally of points. Alex Holt, Tyree Christian, and Charlie Shipp will move into the older age group next year and will be three great little players to watch. Nixon McInerney, Hunter Davidson, Isaac Vunipola, Lettie Holmes and Dustin Bruce will run around again in the under sevens next year with confidence in their new skills and knowledge of the game. Well done Eels on great teamwork and plenty of fun. Man of the Match: Isaac Vunipola - for helping out in tackles.
UNDER 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright): No match report submitted by Coach.
STORM (Codie Freeman): Fun last Friday night game and very much muddy but both teams loved it and had fun. Try scorers were Tom McKnight, Jamaine Christian, Henry, Lenny Thornhill and Memphis. Man of the match was awarded to Tom McKnight.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault): No match report submitted by Coach.
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford): No match report submitted by Coach.
UNDER 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods): Great night of footy with the Dragons playing a great game and showing exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship. The Dragons showed their skills and abilities learnt throughout the season. Try scorers for the night were Eli Terry and William Woods.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown): What a great end to the season seeing Roosters draw with Tigers. Such an improvement from both teams from round 1. Try scorers were Jimmy, Zander, and Deon. A pleasure to coach the boys over the season and watch their skills and confidence grow each week! Go Roosters!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery): Tonight, we played against the Roosters in a close game of end to end footy. Lots of great defence was shown throughout our whole team, will plenty of try saves and forced errors granting us more and more possession of the footy. The team should all be really proud of how well they played in a game of 9 versus 10. We went out there to have fun and that's exactly what we all did (coaches and parents included). The game was so close all the way through, and this really showed as it ended in a 3 all draw. Our try scorers were Marshall McCleery, Jai Jasprizza and Eddie Flannery. Our player of the match was Eddie Flannery.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland): What an awesome night for the last Friday night of town comp. The weather was great, and the boys were keen and excited to play. It was a great game against the Dragons. In the first half, first receiver was played by Cody Morris and who was supported Jesse Gault in dummy half. First try of the night was scored by Oliver Orr and the next try scored by Jesse Gault with the score at half time 2 tries to 1. In the second half, first receiver was Leo holt and was supported in dummy half by Marcus Sutherland. Try scored by Braith Anderson and last try scored by Cody Morris. The boys all played very well as a team. Well done to both teams on an awesome game. Final score 4 tries to 2 tries well done to Bulldogs on another win tonight. Man of the match was awarded to Cody Morris. We look forward to the gala day on Sunday 14th of August.
UNDER 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach): What a great day in a Junee!
The under 8s had an absolute blast and really enjoyed their day.
They played 4 exhausting games and were all very tired by the end!
Somehow, we managed to have a relatively dry field for the entire day much to some of the boy's disgust!
The lure of the nearby mud was too inviting during the breaks!
Although not a competitive age group - the kids kept a close eye on the score and unfortunately went down by a try in the first game.
The team came back on the field for each remaining game with fire in their belly to win the remaining three matches! Great day all round
UNDER 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach): The U9s Cherrypickers travelled to Junee to take part in their 1st Riverina School Boys Carnival.
In wet conditions the U9s played 3 outstanding defensive games.
Winning games against Albury 24-6 and West Belconnen 32-12 and having a 24-24 draw with Wagga Kangaroos.
The team really enjoyed playing in the carnival and coming off the field this is the best day ever.
The U9s played outstanding as a team with everyone doing their job.
The team is looking forward to coming back next year and playing in next year carnival.
Coach Dale would like to thank Junee for organising and running such a great day for many teams.
UNDER 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach): The under 10's travelled to Junee with an aim to win hard and fair.
They definitely did not disappoint.
Also, not a competitive age group, it was hard to not keep score!
The Tens were also very lucky with the ground they were playing on - it was relatively dry compared to others.
They won each of their three games with special mention to the match against Valley Dragons.
It was a very tough game start to finish, and the boys put in an amazing display of skill and determination proving exactly why they are such a great team.
One of the best games we have seen them play all year!
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach): After COVID restrictions cancelled the Junee Carnival last year, the boys were keen to get in and have a good day of footy.
The weather didn't stop the boys from getting in and hitting hard right from the start.
Even with a very wet and muddy field, the boys took on the challenge put all their skills and training into practice.
The boys had four games throughout the day in what some very cold, wet, and slippery conditions, with the sun making a brief appearance throughout their final game of the day.
In their first game, the U11's took on Harden/Boorowa, takin the win 20 - 4
Try scorers were Cody Morris, Leo Holt, Zander Ashton, Eli Terry, and Hunter Brown
In their second game, they took on Albury, coming away with the win 24 - 0
Try scorers were Jack Hunt, Leo Holt, Zander Ashton, Eli Terry, and Braith Anderson with two
In their third game, taking on Belconnen Sharks White, taking the win 20 - 4
Try scorers were Cody Morris, Zander Ashton, Marshall McCleary, and Braith Anderson with two
Final game was against the Wagga Magpies, and again coming away with the win 28 - 0
Try scorers were Jack Hunt, Jimmy Smith, Leo Holt, Braith Anderson, and Ryan Jewitt both with two tries each.
Well done to all the boys who have shown great teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the season.
UNDER 12s - Michael Sutherland (Coach)
They played extremely well considering we were meant to have 16 players and ended up with 10 players.
Lincoln Sutherland and Cayden Cross were our first receivers for the day and Will Gibson and Will Butcher were our Dummy half's rotating on each game.
Our first game was against Gundagai, in which we won 32-16.
Tries scored by Amer Roumieh x 4, Cayden scored 2 x tries, James Kelly and Aidan Mesa both scoring a try each.
In the second game, we played Junee with the boys playing really well
It was try for try and then locked up with Junee getting the last try and the final score 16-20.
The boys should be very proud of the efforts and their defence in this game.
Aidan Mesa, Zavier Weston-Pritchard, Amer Roumieh and Cayden Cross all scoring a try each.
Last game was a really good game against Wagga Roos blue, in which we won convincingly 28-8.
Lincoln Sutherland and Will Butcher each scoring 2 tries in this game.
Aidan Mesa, Cayden Cross and Amer Roumieh all scoring a try each.
This game the boys had some awesome defence and skill with the ball.
The boys wore their Cherrypickers jersey with pride and great sportsmanship throughout the day.
We are very proud of all our team.
It was an awesome day and a great carnival to attend.
The boys all had fun and enjoyed playing footy with their mates.
UNDER 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach)
The Under 13s headed over to Junee for the carnival.
The boys played Temora first after a slow start done enough to win 18 - 0.
The second game was a great effort by the in very trying circumstances to go down narrowly to Wagga Brothers 16 - 14.
The boys regrouped to dominate Wagga Magpies in their final game of the day.
