Town comp wraps up and schoolboys carnival played | Photos

BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland): What an awesome night for the last Friday night of town comp. The weather was great, and the boys were keen and excited to play. It was a great game against the Dragons. In the first half, first receiver was played by Cody Morris and who was supported Jesse Gault in dummy half. First try of the night was scored by Oliver Orr and the next try scored by Jesse Gault with the score at half time 2 tries to 1. In the second half, first receiver was Leo holt and was supported in dummy half by Marcus Sutherland. Try scored by Braith Anderson and last try scored by Cody Morris. The boys all played very well as a team. Well done to both teams on an awesome game. Final score 4 tries to 2 tries well done to Bulldogs on another win tonight. Man of the match was awarded to Cody Morris. We look forward to the gala day on Sunday 14th of August.

