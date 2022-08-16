Junior League play final gala day for 2022 | Photos

UNDER 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer)
Under 7s Panthers played really well today, getting off to a slow start in the first game in the cold and narrowly losing to the Bronco's.
They bounced back but in the second game against the Sharks with a gusty come from behind win a really entertaining game.
Last game against the Eels, the boys were firing on all cylinders finishing off a great season with a really strong win.
Rhaeger Bloor was awarded Panthers player of the Day.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan)
The boys had a huge day on Sunday, playing 3 games across the day and they all played exceptionally well all day.
They worked well as a team and encouraged and supported one another throughout the day.
It's been fantastic to see how much the boys have improved this year.
A huge thank you for showing up every week, and the parents for getting them there - you should all be very proud!
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable)
The U7s Broncos are your 2022 U7s town comp premiers.
The U7s Broncos save their best footy until the town comp gala day where they beat the Panthers, Eels and Sharks in three awesome games of footy to take out the U7s town comp gala day and becoming premiers.
All the Broncos work awesome as a team. Finn, Abel, and Zeke were the Broncos best tacklers with being involved with almost all the tackles.
Jett, and Jack made some awesome runs. Joey, Lachlan, and Joe scored a lot of tries on the day, being unstoppable most times when they had the ball.
Unfortunately, Nellie, Rex and Spencer were unable to play but they certainly had a outstanding 1st footy season.
Coach Dale Prindable would like to thank his fellow "Supercoach" Michael Orr for helping coach the side week in week out, the kids enjoyed you being around and Dale wouldn't be able to do it without your help.
Broncos player of the day went to Joey Morris for his record try scoring record on the day, making many try saving tackles with many of them looking like certain tries.
Thank you to all the Broncos parents for showing up each week.
EELS (Megan Holt)
The gala day marked the end of the town competition and certainly delivered with fun, mud, and winter weather.
The Delta Eels improved every week and today was no different. We played three tightly contested games.
The first games highlight was a swift run down to the sideline to score by Lettie Holmes, which to her surprise left her covered in muddy.
In the second game Hunter Davidson come out firing, resulting in his best game this season, thanks to a pre-game skills session with his grandfather.
The last game was a very tight one with the Panthers, both teams showing impressive skills.
Alex Holt and Tyree Christian were fantastic all day in attack and defence.
Nixon McInerney continually had safe hands at dummy half and Dustin Bruce showing great improvement.
Charlie Shipp enjoyed himself as always and today winning the prize for the muddiest jumper.
Player of the day was awarded to Tyree Christian scoring many run away tries.
A wonderful season was had by all with some great footy and plenty of laughs.
UNDER 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright)
No match report submitted by Coach
STORM (Codie Freeman)
They boys had a ripper of 3 games all played their best. I couldn't be any prouder of my whole team they played so well together and as a team.
With our team storm winning 3/3 games which we took out the trophy for the day and were winners.
And with Memphis Perkins getting player of the day in our team and scoring himself a bag. I want to thank all the volunteer's, parents and kids for a fantastic year of footy.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault)
No match report submitted by Coach
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford)
No match report submitted by Coach
UNDER 11s Games
DRAGONS (Kent Woods)
The Gala Day was the highlight for the Dragons and for Kurt and I as Coaches.
The Dragons fought hard all year in each of their games. They trained diligently each week to improve their skills and teamwork.
The first game of the day was against the Tigers where they came out fighting and received their first win for the day.
The next game against the Roosters was tough and they battled hard but were defeated.
They met with Bulldogs for the final game of the day where they played their best footy of the season.
I couldn't be prouder of the boys for coming Runners Up after a tough season. They all should be very proud of their skills teamwork and dedication.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown)
The under 11 Roosters had a cracking gala day coming away undefeated champions.
Starting the day with only 8 players and finishing with 9 the boys all dug deep and put in a massive effort.
The boys put in and took some hard hits throughout the day and showed off some fancy footwork to get the ball across the line, working well as a team right from the start and putting into practice all the skills and drills that they have learnt throughout the year.
Player of the day was awarded to Jack Hunt. Congratulations on this award and especially being with your final year of Town Comp Footy.
So proud of the boys and how they have developed at a team.
A big thank you to Bob Ashton for all his help again this year. Go the Roosters!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery)
Wow, what a day. 3 awesome games of footy by the boys on Sunday, with minimal injuries and stoppages and some great teamwork shown by all sides. Oh, and how lucky were we with the weather.
Unfortunately, we didn't come away with any wins on the day, but 2 close losses and a draw were our results.
Our game of the day was against the Bulldogs in which we both had 11 a side and fought back and forth for the ball and for tries at either end coming away as a 3 all draw.
Myself, and the 2 other coaching assistants (Tahi & Roy) are super proud of the tigers and how far they have all come throughout the year.
We had set a focus on getting some of the inexperienced players taking on roles they hadn't tried before including kick-offs and playing dummy-half or first receiver and boy did they shine.
Was so great to finish off the year with the Gala Day packed full of footy, food and family, we couldn't have asked for more.
As a first-time coach and one that has never played the game myself either, I had a great time coaching the boys with plenty of guidance and assistance from some more experienced volunteers.
Was a great experience to be a part of and all the other coaches, volunteers, players and parents made me feel so welcomed.
I really had a great time and was great to put my hand up and help out the club, but most importantly the kids and making sure they always got a game of footy.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland)
We had a full team very keen for the 3 games for the end of the season.
What a great bunch of kids that have grown throughout the season all showing up to training and putting in the hard work and dedication.
We are very proud of all of them and their parents for getting them to games and training and their support throughout the year.
The first game was against the Roosters. The boys did their best with great defence but unfortunately went down 5 tries to 2 with Cody Morris and Leo Holt both scoring tries.
Our first receivers for this game were Cody Morris and Jesse Gault and Dummy half was Marcus Sutherland and Leo holt changing positions at half time.
In the second game against the Tigers was an awesome game with great sportsmanship from both teams which really showed.
Jesse Gault and Cody Morris were our first receivers for the game and Knox Walker and Ollie Orr were our dummy half's.
Tries scored by Cody Morris, Leo Holt and Braith Anderson and the final score for this game being a draw.
The third game was against the Dragons, and it too was also a great game with both teams playing well which was great to see.
Marcus Sutherland and Jesse Gault played first receiver changing at half time and Leo Holt and Ollie Orr dummy half.
Final score 2 tries to 7 well done to the dragons.
To some of our team it was their final time playing town comp now you can continue to on your football journey.
Player of the day went to Cody Morris.
Well done to all teams on a great gala day, it's great to see all the teams come together and see how much they have learnt. It was a great season, and we look forward to 2023 town comp.
