The Young Witness
Mini supermarket launched to educate and empower locals | Photos | Videos

Updated August 17 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:52am
A new miniature Woolworths supermarket opened Tuesday at Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions in Young, providing a learning and educational tool for future job-seekers.

