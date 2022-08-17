Mini supermarket launched to educate and empower locals | Photos | Videos

A new miniature Woolworths supermarket opened Tuesday at Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions in Young, providing a learning and educational tool for future job-seekers.
The shop assists adults living with a disability in seeking meaningful and long-term employment.
Known as Omnia Fresh Food, the mini supermarket was brought to life through a partnership between the Woolworths Technology and Construction teams, Fujitsu Australia and Omnia Inclusive, to provide candidates with real-world retail experience in a comfortable learning environment.
Omnia Fresh Food replicates all aspects of a Woolworths supermarket, including baskets for fresh food, shelving for groceries, ticketing, signage, and Woolworths branded uniforms.
"What I love most about working at Woolworths is the friendly environment and being an only parent, having the flexibility with my work hours," Omnia Inclusive candidate Kylie Dawson who is currently employed at Woolworths Young said.
"I think Omnia Fresh Food would help others to use money and expand their customer service skills.
"If I had been able to have access to Omnia Fresh Food when I started out it would have prepared me for the bigger store as I wouldn't have been as overwhelmed when I first started.
"It would have given me more confidence to work at Woolworths."
In May the roll-out of the Mini Woolies program was announced with the aim to educate thousands of students and candidates across schools and inclusive recruitment centres through the program in every state and territory.
