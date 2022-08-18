Local community groups acknowledged

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has acknowledged local community groups in the NSW State Parliament.
Ms Cooke acknowledged a number of local groups and progress associations when she addressed Parliament last week.
Advertisement
"The beating heart that makes many of the towns and villages across my electorate tick is the local progress association," she said.
"They may also be known as community associations or advancement committees and their efforts to promote their community, engage with residents, hold local events, fundraise and advocate on local issues is absolutely worth taking a moment to highlight.
"The hard work of these associations has seen our small communities benefit from revitalised small halls and public spaces, updated sport and recreation facilities, new welcome signage and artwork installations."
In her speech Ms Cooke mentioned specifically the Bribbaree Water Progress Association, Koorawatha Progress Association, Murringo Community Association, Monteagle Community Hall Committee, Bendick Murrell Memorial Hall and Recreational Grounds, Galong Progress Association, the Jugiong Advancement Group and Wombat Progress Association.
"Around Young we have the Bribbaree Water Progress Association that has successfully advocated for a potable water supply," Ms Cooke said.
"The Koorawatha Progress Association has made improvements to the public toilets at the War Memorial Park and updated its regional rooms.
"Milvale Progress Association has made upgrades to the community hall. Monteagle Community Hall Committee can now cook up a storm in the new kitchen and enjoy its new deck area and fencing.
"The Murringo Community Association and Bendick Murrell Memorial Hall and Recreation Ground Trust have also made improvements.
"Near Harden the Galong Progress Association hosts Clean Up Australia Day and organises a dawn service as part of Anzac Day. The Jugiong Advancement Group has encouraged and endorsed a vibrant art scene within the village. Improvements to Wombat Oval benefit the wider community by making it a desirable place for local sporting groups, thanks to the Wombat Progress Association."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.