The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Local community groups acknowledged

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has acknowledged local community groups in the NSW State Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.