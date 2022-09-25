Young Garden Club news

The soil is made up of several layers called Horizones. The first layer is what we call the Top Soil. It is a mixture of sand, silt, clay and humus. Humus is rich, highly decomposed organic matter mostly made up of dead plants, crushed leaves, twigs and dead insects. In this top layer is where very many small animals like earth worms, moles, insects, bacteria and fungi live. They break down the material in the soil into nutrients for the plants and trees. Worms are especially important because they dig through the soil and give the plant roots places to grow and make spaces for water and air to get in the soil.