Earthquake shakes Boorowa last Sunday afternoon

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Boorowa on Sunday afternoon.
According to Geoscience Australia the quake shook the town around 3.02pm.
With a depth of only 1km the epicenter was recorded as being about 20km north-east of the township.
The earthquake on the weekend was marginally stronger than the 2.1 magnitude quake that shook the region back in March this year.
Though there have been no reports of damage the quake was recorded at stations in Young, Dalton, Canberra, Mt Stromolo, Parliament House (basement), Melrose High School and Kowen Forrest in the ACT.
In the past 30 days there was also a quake recorded at West Wyalong which was a magnitude 2.9 at 1.02pm on May 19 and south-east of Parkes at 3.46pm on the same day a 2.4 magnitude quake was recorded.
Though not linked there was also a 3.8 magnitude quake recorded in Melbourne on May 28.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
