Concerns increase for man missing from Quandialla

The family of a local missing man is calling on locals with any dash cam footage or information to please contact police as concern over his whereabouts increases.
Malcolm McAlister was last seen at 10am on Monday November 20 after visiting with his parents in Quandialla, since then none of his family have heard from him.
Police have issued a missing persons alert for the 57-year-old on social media and are seeking information from the public who may know his whereabouts.
"He's a creature of habit, this isn't something he would normally do," Malcolm's brother Ashley McAlister said.
"He was last seen at the Bimbi and Quandialla intersection and then nothing."
His family became concerned for his welfare when his mother hadn't heard that he had returned home safely and then she said his phone began going straight to voicemail on Monday afternoon.
Concerns for Malcolm are increased as he suffers from epliepsy and his family believe that he has no medication with him.
"All his medication was still at home lined up and ready for him," Ashley said.
Also missing are Malcolm's two kelpies, Tiger (black and tan) and Carmody (creamy in colour) with his family saying that the dogs were not on his ute when he visited with his parents earlier that morning and they believe they were still at his home.
"They're wearing blue collars with a vet tag, number and stuff on it," Malcolm's father Jim McAlister said.
The family also said one of the chains used to tie the dogs up is missing and could possibly be with the animal.
"He was acting erratically on Monday morning after having an argument with Mum and Dad," Jim said. "We just want to find him.
"He would call Mum and Dad three or four times a day, even when they were falling out, he's usually call Mum about 6am every morning and would call to say goodnight before bed."
Malcolm is employed as a rouse-a-bout with the family reporting his employer has not heard from him since he went missing.
Malcolm's family said that though he didn't have an EFTPOS or ATM card, instead preferring to use cash withdrawn from the bank, his wallet, keys and phone were not located at his house and are believed to be with him.
Police said when Malcolm could not be located or contacted, officers from The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Malcolm is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and beard," police said.
"Malcolm may be driving a white Holden Colorodo Ute with NSW plates CB84UI."
The single cab colorado has a black bullbar, snorkle, white steel tray and driving lights, it is also a manual, his family have said.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
