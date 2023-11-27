The Young Witness
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Concerns increase for man missing from Quandialla

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:22pm
The family of a local missing man is calling on locals with any dash cam footage or information to please contact police as concern over his whereabouts increases.

