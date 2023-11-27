The Young Witness
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Steph and Hilltops say no to domestic and family violence

By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:36am, first published November 27 2023 - 2:52pm
The Hilltops Community Hub held a successful march against domestic and family violence on Saturday November 18 with locals, police, community groups and organisations and Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles and Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman joining in.

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

