Dance Studio celebrates 15 years in Young

Christine Wishart Dance Studios made it to a milestone last the weekend during its annual end of year performance with the studio celebrating 15 years in Young.
Christine's studio began when she took over from Danielle West a decade and a half ago, since then not only has Christine been successful but her students have gone on to achieve some amazing results in competition and career as well.
"I am very excited and proud to have been in Young for 15 years," Christine said.
Having the studio start at the Southern Cross Cinema it only seems fitting that the dance school returned to the facility to perform their end of year concert on the newly renovated stage.
"It started in the Southern Cross Cinemas 15 years in front of the stage," Christine said. "The stage was our ballet bar when we first started.
"A few years later they built the studio out the back which is perfect."
The studio with the entrance in the carpark behind the Southern Cross Cinema is always very busy after school and on Saturday mornings as eager students prepare for lessons and rehearsals.
"It's been great to be there for the past 15 years and it's only fitting that we're back at the Southern Cross Cinema to perform since they have upgraded the stage and lighting," Christine said.
Students at the Christine Wishart Dance Studios have had a lot of success over the past couple of years, particularly at eisteddfods with plenty of awards.
The likes of Sarah McDonald, Ruby Holt, Pippa Findlay, Molly Smithers and many, many others have all competed all across the state performing for judges and being very successful. Even in their exams students have been excelling with a number of students reaching over 90 per cent.
"Eisteddfods have been going really, really well," Christine said.
"We're also dancing at a lot of local events."
Including this weekend where the students and staff will not only be marching in the Cherry Festival Street Parade but will also be performing for crowds on the stage at Anderson Park throughout the event.
The dance school will also be welcoming a new dance instructor soon who has performed in London and Dublin and in extra exciting news Christine will be opening another studio on top of Young, Coota and Temora with Gundagai to open its doors next year.
