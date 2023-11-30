Temporary Road closures for the Cherry Festival

Temporary road closures will be implemented during the National Cherry Festival from Thursday 30 November 2023, to Sunday 3 December 2023. The affected roads will align with specific entertainment, details are as follows:
Amusement Alley:
Friday Night Fireworks:
Parade and Massed Band Performance:
Please be advised that there will be staff closing sections of the road on either side of the above-mentioned times in preparation for the formal temporary closures.
Disabled parking will be available in front of the Young Town Hall, no vehicles are permitted to move during the parade. The drop-off zone for buses will be at the Old Library on Lynch Street, and bus parking will be provided along Lovell Street, between Lynch and Zouch Street.
Council has made a number of special transport arrangements for the National Cherry Festival. A free shuttle bus will be running from 8.30am to 6pm Saturday 2 December 2023, stops will include the Young Showground, Caravan Park and the Old Library on Lynch Street. For further information please visit: nationalcherryfestival.com.au/online-program
