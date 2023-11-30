The Young Witness
It's the 73rd annual Cherry Festival

December 1 2023 - 9:39am
The 73rd annual Cherry Festival will be held in the Cherry Capital of Young from Friday, December 1 2023 to Sunday December 3, 2023.

