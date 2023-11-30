It's the 73rd annual Cherry Festival

The 73rd annual Cherry Festival will be held in the Cherry Capital of Young from Friday, December 1 2023 to Sunday December 3, 2023.
The town will be alive with plenty of entertainment, fun, competitions, displays, exhibitions and more throughout the weekend.
With plenty of orchards opening their doors as well as art and photographic exhibitions there is plenty to take in throughout the area over the three days.
Events for the 73rd annual Cherry Festival will kick off from 5pm on Friday, December 1 at Anderson Park with the official opening including entertainment by Trudi Summerfield, Jane Dee, Circus Box, Harry Cleverdon, rides and plenty more.
There will also be an explosion of colour on Friday evening with the Cherry Festival fireworks display from 8.45pm so be sure to find somewhere you can take in all of the fun.
This year the National Cherry Festival once again offers a program packed full of fun events.
Marvel at the fireworks, enjoy the street parade, sing along with the live music, and get ready to shop at the many quality market stalls... and for the thrill seeker amuse yourself on the rides in carnival alley.
There is lots to see and do as the Cherry Capital comes alive for the annual event.
Take a leisurely stroll along the main street and support our local retailers who offer a variety of unique shopping experiences.
Visit our art galleries, clubs, pubs and coffee shops.
Explore our cherry orchards to buy the freshest cherries of all - you can even pick your own straight from the trees.
Relax at our local wineries and experience the award-winning wines from the Hilltops region.
Or if staying close to the action is more your style, drop into the Visitor Information Centre at Anderson Park, which has a large range of local produce and hand-crafted goods.
Get ready for an explosion of colour and excitement at the 2023 National Cherry Festival - an event that promises not just a good time, but unforgettable moments that you'll be talking about for years to come.
Will the record for the longest Pip Spit be shattered this year? Who's stepping up to claim the title of the 2023 Cherry pie eating champion?
These important questions need to be answered! So come dive headfirst into the festivity and make memories that will be reminisced about for years to come.
The countdown to action is on, and we're eagerly awaiting your arrival to ignite the festivities and get the party started.
Sing your heart out, groove to the beats of live music, be awestruck by the dazzling fireworks, become a part of the colourful parade and for those who are curious about cherries why not try your hand at cherry picking.
Or, if 'do it yourself' is not for you, then enjoy the freshly picked cherries available at our orchard stalls.
Oh, and parking woes? They're a thing of the past with our convenient continuous courtesy bus looping between the showground, caravan park, and library.
And after all the action of Saturday, don't even think about hitting the snooze button or you will miss the Big Breakfast on Sunday morning in Anderson Park.
Share laughter and stories with the charismatic bush poets, and witness the talent of the working kelpies.
The 2023 National Cherry Festival is more than an event - it's an experience waiting for you to join the festivities, and be a part of something special.
Your presence will be the cherry on top of an already amazing celebration.
See you there!
Pack up the family for a road trip to Young, in the heart of the beautiful Hilltops Region, and head for the National Cherry Festival.
