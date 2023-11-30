Join in the fun at the Cherry Festival

This year the National Cherry Festival once again offers a program packed full of fun events.
All day fun:
ENTERTAINMENT ON THE MAIN STAGE AT ANDERSON PARK
Live entertainment on the Main Stage
Entertainment at Anderson Park
ALL DAY EVENTS
Young Society of Artists 40th Annual National Cherry Festival Competitive Art Exhibition
Official opening Wednesday 29 November 7pm Young Town Hall Ph: Heather 0431 258 832 $10 Entry includes music, refreshments, door prize and awards
Exhibition Open Thursday 30 November to Sunday 3 December.
25th Annual Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition
Official opening Sunday 26 November 2.30pm Young Services Club $5 Entry includes refreshments youngcameraclub2594@gmail.com
Exhibition Open Monday 27 November to Sunday 3 December.
Carnival Alley presented by South West Slopes Credit Union
Amusements and Rides Anderson Park
Hilltops Heritage Rally
Carrington Park, 6 Ripon Street, Young
Lego Exhibition
Baptist Church, 78 Nasmyth Street, Young
There will be several roads closed, diverted or blocked off throughout the weekend so please be sure to check the Hilltops Council Facebook page for updates.
