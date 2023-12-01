The Young Witnesssport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A fantastic Friday for the Carnival of Cups in Young | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
December 2 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Harness Racing Club held the Carnival of Cups on Friday night at the Young Paceway with massive crowds making the most of the free entry, free kids entertainment and some of the top Australian performers making for a great night out for the whole family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.