The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Malcolm McAlister has been missing for nearly two weeks

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
December 2 2023 - 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police and Malcolm McAlister's family continue to ask the public for help in finding Malcolm who is still missing after almost two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help