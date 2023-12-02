Malcolm McAlister has been missing for nearly two weeks

Police and Malcolm McAlister's family continue to ask the public for help in finding Malcolm who is still missing after almost two weeks.
On Saturday NSW Police sent out a missing person text message to the local community in the hopes that someone may know something, they also issued a second media release.
"Police are appealing for assistance to locate 57-year-old Malcolm McAlister," the text message from 0444 444 444 read.
"He was last seen at a property in Quandialla on Monday November 20, 2023.
The text then goes on to describe Malcolm as caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall ith slim build and grey stubble beard wearing red chequered flannelette shirt, jeans, glasses, boots and wearing a cream Akubra hat.
"If sighted, call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the text read.
There was also a link to a photo and the information about Malcolm's two kelpies that are also missing, Tiger (black and tan) and Carmody (cream coloured).
Last week Malcolm's family made an appeal to the public with information in the hopes they would find him, but nearly a week later there is still no trace of their brother and son.
"He's a creature of habit, this isn't something he would normally do," Malcolm's brother Ashley McAlister said.
"He was last seen at the Bimbi and Quandialla intersection and then nothing."
His family became concerned for his welfare when his mother hadn't heard that he had returned home safely and then she said his phone began going straight to voicemail on Monday afternoon.
Concerns for Malcolm are increased as he suffers from epliepsy and his family believe that he has no medication with him.
"All his medication was still at home lined up and ready for him," Ashley said.
"He would call Mum and Dad three or four times a day, even when they were falling out, he's usually call Mum about 6am every morning and would call to say goodnight before bed."
Malcolm is employed as a rouse-a-bout with the family reporting his employer has not heard from him since he went missing.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
