The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Hilltops to receive $7 million in road funding

Updated December 5 2023 - 9:34am, first published December 3 2023 - 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles have welcomed additional road funding for Hilltops Council that will go towards repair and maintenance of the local road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.