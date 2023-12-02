Hilltops to receive $7 million in road funding

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles have welcomed additional road funding for Hilltops Council that will go towards repair and maintenance of the local road network.
Ms Cooke joined with Mayor Roles to announce that $7,021,075 in additional road repair funding has been secured for Hilltops Council, under the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF), to undertake maintenance work on the 2,747 kilometres of local and regional roads within the Local Government Area.
"Ensuring rural and regional communities continue to get their fair share of road funding is vital for the ongoing safety and productivity of our local towns and villages," Ms Cooke said.
"It's with this in mind that I have advocated tirelessly for our region, to ensure the Roads Minister fully understands and appreciates the pivotal role our roads play in connecting our towns, and enabling economic growth.
"As a result I am thrilled to announce that we have been able to secure more than $7 million in additional funding for much-needed repair and maintenance of our local roads in the Hilltops Council area, which is a big step towards ensuring the safety and convenience of our community members," she said.
Mayor Roles said maintenance work may include heavy road patching, reshaping and smoothing unsealed roads, carrying out work to improve drainage from the road surface, rehabilitating sections of road, and resurfacing work.
"It's the small road maintenance projects that drive big benefits for safety and the economy in the bush," Mayor Roles said.
"This additional funding will help us fix damaged roads and ensure the network our communities rely on every day is dependable, smooth and safe.
"I certainly encourage local residents and businesses to continue providing input on road conditions, and areas that require attention; this feedback helps us make informed decisions about allocating resources where they are needed most," she said.
