Man charged with murder after a woman dies in a house fire at Bribbaree

A woman has died and a 42-year-old Bowenfels man has been charged with murder following an alleged domestic violence incident in Bribbaree on Sunday, January 7, 2024
According to police about 12pm on January 7, 2024, emergency services were called to a home on Bribbaree Road, Bribbaree - 50 km northwest of Young - following reports a woman had been injured in a house fire.
"Police arrived to find a 65-year-old woman suffering severe burns," local officers said.
"She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition."
Police established a crime scene and with the assistance of the State Crime Command, detectives attached to The Hume Police District commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Following inquiries and an appeal for information, a 42-year-old man, Shannon James Doble, was arrested at Parkes Police Station," Police said.
"Around 3am Monday, January 8, 2024, police were informed the woman died in hospital."
The man was charged with murder (DV), cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV), damage property by fire/explosion greater than $15,000 (DV), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
He was refused bail to appear before Young Local Court on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Dobel appeared in Young Local Court before Magistrate Don McLennan on Monday afternoon represented by duty solicitor Ms Collins.
Dobel appeared via audio-visual link from Parkes Police Station where he remained in custody.
"There is no application for release your Honour, we're seeking brief orders," Ms Collins told the court.
Mr Pinkerton for the prosecution formally withdrew a charge of cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder DV, instead replaced it with the new charge of murder.
Dobel now faces the charges of damage property by fire causing more than $15,000 in damage (DV), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) and murder (DV).
"Mr Dobel, do you understand the charges against you?" Magistrate McLennan asked.
"Yes, I do," Dobel responded.
"There is no application for bail today, so I will formally refuse it," Magistrate McLennan said.
Magistrate McLennan explained to Dobel that one of his charges had been withdrawn and replaced by another and that he would still face four charges.
"The fourth is the most serious (of charges) being murder," Magistrate McLennan said.
The matter has been adjourned for mention in Young Local Court on March 4.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
