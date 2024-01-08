The Young Witness
The Young Witness' complete view of property
Man charged with murder after a woman dies in a house fire at Bribbaree

Updated January 9 2024 - 8:46am, first published January 8 2024 - 2:56pm
A woman has died and a 42-year-old Bowenfels man has been charged with murder following an alleged domestic violence incident in Bribbaree on Sunday, January 7, 2024

